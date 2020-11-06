APTQI Welcomes Team Rehabilitation and Raintree Systems as At-Large Members to Expand Advocacy Efforts

National physical therapy advocacy group expands as sector seeks elimination of 9% Medicare cut scheduled for 2021.

Washington, DC, November 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI) announced today that Team Rehabilitation and Raintree Systems – APTQI’s first Strategic Partner – are joining the APTQI Board of Directors as At-Large Members. In this capacity, both Team Rehabilitation and Raintree Systems will advocate for positive legislative and regulatory change to support the future of the physical therapy profession.

Team Rehabilitation is a network of therapist-owned outpatient physical therapy clinics in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Georgia whose mission is to provide high quality outpatient physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. Their clinics receive high levels of patient satisfaction and patients receive excellent measurable outcomes.

"Team Rehab has always been a physical therapy company focused on making patients happy. Working with APTQI will help us continue to do this by working with like-minded individuals who have the patients' best interests at heart," said Nick Weber, MS, PT, CIMT, ATC, CSCS, NASM-PES, TPI, Chief Operating Officer, Clinic Owner at Team Rehabilitation.

Raintree Systems provides complete and comprehensive practice solutions for therapy & rehabilitation providers. Through their approach to creating improvements in operational efficiency and increased productivity, they work with six out of the ten largest physical therapy groups in the U.S.

"Raintree Systems is excited to join APTQI as an at-large board member,” said Terrence D. Sims, President of Strategic Growth and Marketing of Raintree Systems. “The advocacy programs and opportunities supported by APTQI have enabled us to join in on the fight against future Medicare cuts and advocate positively for our profession and the patients we serve.”

“We look forward to working with both of these organizations to advance policy solutions that support the physical therapy profession and protect patient access to therapy services in the outpatient setting,” said Nikesh Patel, PT, executive director of APTQI. “As At-Large Members, Team Rehabilitation and Raintree Systems will add incredible value to our advocacy efforts, including our top priority to secure the elimination of Medicare’s planned 9% cut to physical therapy services in 2021.”

APTQI strongly opposes the across-the-board 9% payment cuts to physical and occupational therapy in the proposed Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) Rule for CY2021. Therapy professionals across the country, joined by over 229 bipartisan members of the U.S. House are calling on Congressional leaders to find policy solutions to address the excessively steep cuts before they take effect on January 1.

“Congress must take immediate action to stop the implementation of Medicare’s planned specialty cuts, which could not come at a worse time,” Patel concluded. “Healthcare providers are already struggling as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Now these cuts threaten to further undermine the ability of vulnerable seniors to access the physical and occupational therapy services they need.”

About Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI)

The Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI) unites small, medium and large physical therapy practices to advocate for the physical therapy profession in the areas of payment reform, quality initiatives, outcomes and innovation projects. We are an aligned group of therapists and practices who share a common vision for the future of our profession. Our goal is to establish physical therapy as the treatment of choice and the best value for patients and payers. Learn more at aptqi.com.

