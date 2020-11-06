Webinar: Battery Cooling in Automotive and the Electrification of Transportation 11-12-20 at 2 PM EST

Norwood, MA, November 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) has announced the next webinar in their 2020-2021 series, “Battery Cooling in Automotive and the Electrification of Transportation.” The webinar is on November 12, 2020, at 2 PM EST.

Batteries play a key role in the electrification of transportation, whether it's a car, a truck, a scooter, or any battery-powered vehicle. As electrochemical devices, battery performance, safety, and life depend on temperature. At high temperatures, although performance improves, batteries degrade faster and safety becomes a concern. At low temperatures, the battery capacity and resistance increase leading to lower energy and power capabilities. Therefore, thermal management of the battery pack becomes very important to achieve the intended performance and durability. This webinar will address the theory of this thermal management of batteries and their charging, and specific strategies that can be used.

The speaker is Dr. Kaveh Azar, Ph.D. is the president, CEO and founder of Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), a leading engineering and manufacturing company focused on the thermal management of electronics. Dr. Azar holds 36 national and international patents, and has published more than 75 articles, 3 book chapters and a book entitled, “Thermal Measurements in Electronics Cooling.” Dr. Azar has also served as the editor in chief of Electronics Cooling Magazine, the premier resource for practitioners in the field of electronics thermal management, from the publications founding in 1995 to 2006

“Battery Cooling in Automotive and the Electrification of Transportation” is a live interactive webinar. The webinar will be one hour in length with a thirty-minute question and answer period. The webinar will be recorded, and all registrants will receive a link to the recorded webinar.

