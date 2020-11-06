Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Helps Construction Contractors Enhance Crane Safety and Reduce Site Accidents

Leading distributor of RaycoWylie crane systems ensures crane safety with its comprehensive crane warning systems.

Canton, GA, November 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The construction industry is known to be one full of hazards. Heavy equipment and machinery are involved in making huge buildings possible, but that can also lead to accidents. From 2011 to 2017, there have been 297 crane-related deaths and injuries. The actual statistic is assumed to be higher as many incidents go unreported. To reduce this statistic, contractors can implement the reliable and efficient crane safety systems provided by Crane Warning Systems Atlanta.

Crane Warning Systems Atlanta has been providing sales, support, parts, and services for RaycoWylie products since 2001. Rayco Wylie Systems have been a pioneer in the crane safety industry. The first crane overload warning system was created by them back in 1933. They then went on to develop the first safe load indicator, more popularly known as the rated capacity indicator today. As a distributor for Rayco Wylie, customers of Crane Warning Systems Atlanta are offered a full range of technologically advanced crane load indicators.

With lockdown rules being eased and the construction industry getting back on its feet, it’s recommended that construction companies invest in crane indicator systems to ensure the safety of their team and properties nearby.

Crane Warning Systems Atlanta carries some of the best and most effective products on the market for crane safety. Their website lists ATB warning systems, wireless wind speed indicators, load indicators, camera systems, portable links and shackles, and much more. The company has been steadfast in its commitment to excellence, much like RaycoWylie that have been instrumental in making construction sites safer.

A representative of Crane Warning Systems Atlanta stated, “Cranes are of the utmost importance on construction sites today, especially when we have pushed the boundaries on what we can achieve with construction. With big ideas and projects comes greater risk; our company understands that risk and provides efficient crane safety systems to prevent fatal accidents on site. Our innovative crane indicator system is an amazing piece of equipment that facilitates crane operators in handling the machinery safely.”

Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is a reputed company that continues to fulfill its responsibility by providing innovative, top-quality crane safety instrumentations to help maximize workers’ safety of crane-related activities.

About the Company

Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is a renowned company that specializes in crane safety instruments. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the leading USA distributor of Rayco Wylie products offers a wide range of equipment and tools to help construction companies improve safety at their construction sites.

