SAGE Industrial Corporation Announces COVID-19 Kill Rate Lab Results of AirROS by SAGE Industrial Air Purification Systems

Clovis, CA, November 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- AirROS by SAGE Industrial destroys coronavirus on surfaces and in the air in as little as 4 minutes.

SAGE Industrial Corporation announces immediate availability of its AirROS by SAGE Industrial air purification systems. These systems have enabled businesses to operate safely, virus and bacteria free, with employees present by destroying coronavirus in the air and on surfaces.

“AirROS will change the course of how we do business in the United States by taking away the fear of working indoors with other people,” said Brian Taylor, VP Operations at SAGE Industrial Corporation.

Its effectiveness is attributed to ROS (Reactive Oxygen Species) which is in part hydrogen peroxide and trioxidane created by non-thermal plasma within the purifiers. Sensors regulate the output of the units to ensure safe and effective levels are maintained.

The Results

In the recent third party testing, AirROS by SAGE Industrial air purification systems had been laboratory tested and reduced coronavirus on surfaces by 90% in <4 minutes and eradicated the virus at 99.999997% in <45 minutes with continual protection 24/7 thereafter.

Positive Customer Impact

Many customers have already benefited by installing AirROS by SAGE Industrial air purification systems. Customers have used the ROS (Reactive Oxygen Species) technology for years to eliminate bacteria from their fresh produce and thus prolonging shelf life. These units can now be installed anywhere that protection is needed such as schools, offices, fitness centers, houses of worship, retail, restaurants, hotels, etc. For example, The Revival Center in Clovis, CA is currently utilizing our system for its church services. These systems will enable these businesses to continue operating without the cost of additional personnel for constant hand sanitation and allow people to be present.

“We would be out of business if it weren’t for the AirROS system,” said Derek Brock, Master Grower of ATG.

AirROS by SAGE Industrial air purification systems are available now.

Founded in 2011, SAGE Industrial Corporation is becoming the worldwide contender in the battle against coronavirus. The company offers a wide range of products designed to accommodate all industries and spaces. These systems are available for purchase by contacting our main office in Fresno, CA at 1-855-201-7243.

SAGE Industrial Corporation and AirROS by SAGE Industrial are registered trademarks of SAGE Industrial Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

