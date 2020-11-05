Internet Advertising Competition Awards to Name Best Alexa Skills

The Web Marketing Association announces a new advertising medium has been added to the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards for Voice Skills or Actions. This is the first international award program to judge the exploding use of voice assistants like Alexa skills or Google Actions in branding and advertising. The Competition Web site is located at www.iacaward.org and the deadline for entry is January 29, 2021.

Seattle, WA, November 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association judges will select the best Voice Skills or Actions in 86 industries as part of their 19th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. This is the first international award program to judge the exploding use of voice assistants like Alexa skills or Google Actions in branding and advertising. The Competition Web site is located at www.iacaward.org and the deadline for entry is January 29, 2021.

“Consumer demand for Internet enabled voice devices continues to explode,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Brand marketers are recognizing this opportunity and are creating thousands of grand-breaking skills for Amazon Alexa and actions Google Assistant. There are now more than 50,000 Alexa skills alone, up from 1,000 back in June 2016. The IAC Awards will provide clients of interactive agencies and corporate marketing departments the third-party confirmation that their consumers are getting the best creative for their ad dollars. Winning awards is a great way to demonstrate your creative potential.”

Alexa skills are third-party apps you can add to your Alexa account based on your needs and preferences. Google Assistant’s version of these apps are called Google Actions.

The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. This international award program will evaluate all forms of online advertising, including email, page-based ads, online newsletters, mobile apps, Websites, video, social media and now voice skills and actions in 96 industry categories. Entries may be submitted online at http://www.iacaward.org. The deadline for entry is January 29, 2021 and will be judged on creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, and use of the medium.

About the Web Marketing Association

The Web Marketing Association is an organization working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. Staffed by volunteers, it is made up of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of online advertising, Internet marketing and promotion used to attract visitors to Web sites. The Web Marketing Association’s annual award programs, the WebAward Competition, MobileWebAwards and the Internet Advertising Competition Awards, have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world since 1997.

