Boston, MA, November 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- RFP Advisory Group has been recognized by AI Global Media as "Best Legal Counsel Spend Management Consultancy - USA."

Matthew Prinn, Principal of RFP Advisory Group, works with companies to ensure they are using the right mix of law firms at the best prices. RFP Advisory Group provides legal spend management consultancy services to companies who are looking to better manage outside counsel spend and incorporate data into the decision making process.

Mr. Prinn noted, "RFP Advisory Group would like to thank our clients and contacts in the legal industry who helped us achieve this recognition. A properly managed request for proposal ('RFP') enables companies to compare the different options for legal service providers and to identify the firms that are the best fit to help them reach their business goals."

The AI Global legal awards provide a comprehensive go-to resource for those seeking the truly outstanding legal professionals from around the world, who go the extra mile to get the job done in style. Nominated by clients, peers, fellow professionals and in some case by the media group; voted for by our subscribers and agreed to by our industry experts.

Acquisition International has been running for nine years and in that time the publication has grown substantially, now having a circulation of 108,000 readers in over 170 countries. AI is a monthly magazine that seeks to inform, entertain, influence, and shape the global corporate conversation. We aim to achieve this through a combination of high quality editorial, rigorous research and an experienced worldwide network of dedicated advisors, experts and contributors. Acquisition International is one of the many publications by AI Global Media, a UK based publisher which has over 200 issues to its name since 2010.

