Read a Book, Help a Cowboy

Pendleton, OR, November 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Seven years ago, USA Today bestselling author Shanna Hatfield was in the midst of researching details for a sweet romance with a rodeo cowboy as the hero. She wanted to know how much medical care an injured cowboy would receive at a rodeo versus going to the hospital.

In the story, the hero sustains an injury at a rodeo. In an attempt to get her facts straight, Hatfield reached out to the Justin Sportsmedicine Team®. Through mobile medical centers, they provide care at more than 125 PRCA rodeos annually. Their responses to her many questions were extremely helpful. Because of the impression their kindness made on Hatfield, she wanted to do a little something in return.

That year, she launched a campaign to donate a portion of her book sales to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund during the month of December.

The JCCF began in 1990 when the Justin Boot Company formed a partnership with the PRCA and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association. Aware of how traumatic injuries can be to rodeo athletes without the additional burden of financial worries, the JCCF provides a hand up when one is needed.

When rodeo athletes sustain catastrophic injuries that leave them unable to compete for an extended time, the JCCF is there to provide help to athletes and their families. They’ve awarded more than eight million dollars in need-based financial assistance to more than a thousand injured rodeo athletes.

One thing that makes the JCCF stand out among today’s numerous charitable organizations is the fact one hundred percent of all contributions received are disbursed to eligible athletes. This is made possible by the joint efforts of the Justin Boot Company and the PRCA as they underwrite the administrative expenses associated with the JCCF, leaving the contributions to serve the intended purpose of assisting injured rodeo athletes.

The generosity of Justin Boots, and the help from their partnership with the Justin Sportsmedicine Team® make it possible for the JCCF to remain fully committed to helping rodeo cowboys get back on their feet.

For Hatfield, what began as a one-time donation has turned into an annual campaign called “Read a Book, Help a Cowboy” that provides an opportunity for her to give back to a wonderful organization.

As a farm girl turned author who loves the country way of life, rodeos included, this is a way for her to say “thank you” to those who inspire her through their everyday work and lives.

For every book purchased (electronic, paperback, hardback and audio all included) from October 1 through December 24, Hatfield donates ten percent of the net proceeds to the JCCF.

“I love being able to do my little part to help an amazing organization,” Hatfield said. “What they do, what they represent is so important. I want to help other people learn about the incredible assistance they offer to injured rodeo athletes.”

