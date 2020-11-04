New Self Storage Facility Opened in Summerville, South Carolina

Summerville, South Carolina Local real estate development company JBC Properties, has opened a new Sigma Drive Self Storage location at Nexton, South Carolina's most innovative and walkable community.

Summerville, SC, November 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Local real estate development company JBC Properties has opened a new Sigma Drive Self Storage location at Nexton, South Carolina’s most innovative and walkable community. The newly constructed facility at 461 Sigma Drive comprises 75,020 square feet of rentable storage space in 682 units. Sigma Drive Self Storage will provide a secure facility that offers climate-controlled units, online and no-contact rentals, and boxes and moving supplies to the local communities of Summerville, Goose Creek, Sangaree, Ridgeville, and College Park. This brand-new facility is located on Sigma Drive and Nexton Parkway, adjacent to I-26 and serves Carnes Crossroads, Nexton, Cane Bay and Del Webb as well as surrounding communities.

JBC Properties is partnering with Absolute Storage Management (ASM) to provide professional self-storage management. Sigma Drive Self Storage opened October 29, 2020. For details on the property, or information on move-in specials and availability please visit their website at www.sigmadrivestorage.com.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at a later date and will include members from the Berkeley and Summerville Chambers of Commerce. Open to the community, the event will include property tours and exclusive discounts.

"We are excited to join the community of Nexton and the surrounding area and look forward to providing professional self-storage to the great people of the city of Summerville." - Tre Couturier, owner of JBC properties

“Nexton’s growing number of residents has certainly increased the demand for regional storage solutions,” said Cassie Cataline, Nexton’s Marketing Director. “We are thrilled our homeowners and apartment residents now have a new, climate-controlled building located centrally in the community with easy access from Sigma Drive.”

About Owner

JBC Properties is owned and managed by Tre Couturier. Founded in 1999, JBC Properties has previously developed and managed self-storage in the Mt. Pleasant/Charleston, South Carolina area.

Absolute Storage Management

Absolute Storage Management (ASM) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Jackson, MS, the company operates over 100 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.

For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.absolutemgmt.com or contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com or call her at (901) 737-7336 ext.715.

About Nexton

Nexton is owned by a business entity of North America Sekisui House, LLC (NASH), and is developed by Newland. NASH and Newland share a deep commitment to sustainable development practices and apply these core values to the vision, planning, and development of their projects. Nexton is one of more than 20 assets the NASHNewland partnership owns and manages together across the US. newlandco.com | nashcommunities.com

Sigma Drive Self Storage

461 Sigma Drive, Summerville SC 29483

843-242-9001

sigmadrivestorage.com

Contact Information:

Absolute Storage Management

Pohailani Mahiai-London

901-737-7336

Contact via Email

absolutemgmt.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/824610

Press Release Distributed by PR.com