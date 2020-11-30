Yutong Bus Will Provide 1,002 Buses During 2022 World Cup, Receives The Largest Electric Bus Order in History

ZHENGZHOU, China, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. (Yutong Bus, SHA: 600066) has received an order about CNY1.8 billion for 1,002 buses from Mowasalat, the Qatar public transport company, that will provide commuting services for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, 741 of which will be electric, making it the largest order of EV buses ever.

An online signing ceremony Qatar's electric bus strategy on Nov. 30, attended by Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Minister of Transport and Communications HE Jassim bin Saif Ahmed AI-Sulaiti, the Chinese Ambassador to Qatar Zhou Jian, the Commercial Counselor of Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of PRC in Qatar Yang Song, CEO of Mowasalat Fahad Saad Al-Qahtani, Deputy CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority ("QFZA") Abdulla Al-Misnad and CEO of Yutong Group Tang Yuxiang.

During the event, Yutong Bus also signed a framework agreement with QFZA and Mowasalat to establish a KD factory in Qatar as the Qatar government continues to promote the development of its electric bus infrastructure. Qatar 2022 will be the first World Cup event to adopt the largest number of environmentally-friendly electric buses with zero emissions, and Yutong Bus is honored to be part of the mission of making it a green, sustainable sporting event.

"Yutong Bus will continue to work closely with local partners to accelerate the public transportation system build-up with green energy solution," said Shen Hui, GM of Yutong Bus in Middle East. "The KD factory for EV buses with Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA) and Mowasalat will realize localized design and manufacturing of EV buses in Qatar, offering more experience and technologies to aid the sustainable development of local public transportation."

For Yutong Bus, Qatar 2022 will be yet another major international sporting event for which the company has provided service and support following the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, as well as multiple international conferences such as APEC meetings. With the ability and experience to serve major international events, along with an extraordinary quality of products, Yutong Bus once again wins the trust from client.

As an innovator in the international new energy bus field, Yutong Bus has taken the lead in the research and development of bus energy conservation and new energy exploration. Now it has fully mastered the core technologies in design and manufacturing of new energy empowered vehicle, such as EV bus matching and optimization, system integration and control, and bus wireless charging. Yutong Bus established largest manufacturing base of new energy vehicles in China to apply with pioneering technology from its state-leveled R&D center.

With such strength, Yutong Bus has sold more than 130,000 units of new energy buses to more than 350 cities as well as 24 countries and regions worldwide, including France, Great Britain, Australia, Chile and Denmark. The company is unremittingly expanding its global operation of new energy products by adequately filling the customers' needs for customized products.

Starting from the manufacture of the first bus, Yutong Bus' focus is not only on the bus itself, but by adhering to the brand concept of "better bus better life", committed to deepen cooperation under win-win strategy with relevant parties to jointly provide more comfortable, greener, more efficient and higher-quality travel experience for public transportation in the future.

About Yutong

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. is a modern manufacturing company specialized in the R&D, manufacturing and sales of buses. Its annual sales volume exceeds 70,000 units, with over 130,000 new energy buses sold to date. Yutong Bus sells buses with sizable volume in over 30 countries across six continents with a market share of over 30 percent in China and over 15 percent globally.

