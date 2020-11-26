IRRAS Announces Expansion of IRRAflow Launch to The Netherlands

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB, a commercial-stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with KM Innovations BV, a leading distributor of world-class neurosurgical medical devices and technologies in The Netherlands.

"We are pleased to partner with KM Innovations to expand the commercial availability of our IRRAflow® product line to physicians and patients throughout the Netherlands," said Coenraad Tamse, Vice President of International Sales for IRRAS. "As we expand the launch of our products throughout Europe, this partnership strategically expands our commercial capabilities with a large and established distributor with 35 years of experience supplying cutting-edge neurosurgical technologies."

Sanne Krijnen, Managing Director of KM Innovations Medical, commented, "We are excited to add IRRAflow to our product portfolio as it allows us to bring our customers a next generation solution for the treatment of intracranial bleeding and hemorrhagic stroke. This exclusive distribution agreement expands our proven record of success in bringing safe and effective, leading-edge medical technologies to our Dutch clients, and we look forward to our partnership with IRRAS."

About KM Innovations

Krijnen Medical Innovations BV has been a distributor of innovative surgical technologies since 1985. With a head office in Waardenburg, the Netherlands, Krijnen Medical serves customers in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Luxembourg with dedicated sales professionals to support its general, cardio, vascular, thoracic, and neurosurgical product lines.

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TICKER:IRRAS).

For more information, please contact:

USA

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.

CEO

ir@irras.com

Europe

Sabina Berlin

CFO

+46 73 951 95 02

sabina.berlin@irras.com

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on November 26, 2020 at 08:00 (CET).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/irras/r/irras-announces-expansion-of-irraflow-launch-to-the-netherlands,c3243786

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irras-announces-expansion-of-irraflow-launch-to-the-netherlands-301180926.html

SOURCE IRRAS