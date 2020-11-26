ZEE5 Global Joins Emax Electronics' 15th Anniversary Celebrations

DUBAI, U.A.E., Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEE5 Global, the largest OTT platform for South Asian content, has announced a partnership with Emax Electronics in the UAE. The strategic alliance comes in just as Emax completes 15 years in the market and to celebrate the same, it will offer its consumers a free ZEE5 Global subscription.

The partnership will enable ZEE5 Global to offer its vast repository of content across languages and genres to 100,000 customers of Emax during its ongoing Anniversary campaign.

Sharing her view on the partnership, Ms. Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, "We have been steadily expanding our network in the Middle East market to reach consumers at different touch points, and this partnership with Emax is yet another milestone towards that. We are happy to be a part of Emax's 15th Anniversary celebrations and to give their customers seamless access to our rich bouquet of content."

Mr. Narayan Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer, Emax said, "It is an exciting time for us and what better way to bring in 15 years of serving our customers than partnering with ZEE5 Global for this very synergistic offer. We are optimistic that this partnership will not only help us add value to our customers purchases but also strengthen our longstanding goodwill in the market."

With over 125,000 hours of Indian TV Shows, Movies, News and Videos, ZEE5 offers the largest bouquet of content across 18 languages to its South Asian audiences across the globe. ZEE5 today has the largest width and depth of content across Music, Cineplays, News, and Health and Lifestyle across genres ranging from dramas to thrillers, biopics, standup comedy and more. The streaming platform has also recently launched a Global OTT Content Festival for independent content creators, and the top entries will add to ZEE5's already vast content slate.

The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Store or the iOS App Store. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com. The app is also available on Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.

