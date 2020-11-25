Willow Lake Métis Group and CANEIL Form Strategic Partnership

The Newly formed strategic partnership between Willow Lake Métis Group and CANEIL will increase capacity for complete asset integrity management, inspections, and engineering services, while generating economic opportunities for the Willow Lake Métis Nation in the Wood Buffalo Region.

REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, AB, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Willow Lake Métis Group (WLMG) and integrity engineering services leader, CANEIL, announced today they will enter into a newly formed partnership agreement, increasing their presence in the Wood Buffalo Region. The partnership will provide increased capacity for the WLMG, furthering their efforts to offer services related to complete asset integrity management, inspections, and engineering services, across sectors, in northern Alberta.

The WLMG was created to support and contribute to the local economy and the future sustainability of the Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN). This latest partnership, is part of a larger effort to establish strong relationships with industry partners to provide a turnkey services, allowing WLMG to become the strategic Indigenous industry partner of choice. WLMG is working to provide industry with a different indigenous community-based business model in providing full-service expertise for large scale projects, including maintenance, turnaround, and facility services.

"The WLMG was developed to ensure a prosperous future for generations of WLMN members. Our new partnership with CANEIL is another huge leap towards our mission of becoming the general contractor of choice in the Wood Buffalo Region," said Willow Lake Métis Group CEO, Justin Bourque. "CANEIL's expertise in complete asset integrity management will be invaluable to WLMG as we move forward with major projects."

CANEIL provides a comprehensive suite of services related to complete asset integrity management including, visual inspection, non-destructive examination (NDE/NDT) and related engineering services. These services are essential to providing comprehensive integrity support to clients in an efficient and accurate manner. CANEIL's differentiation is often best displayed during a shutdown or emergency situation in which a client simply cannot wait for multiple vendors to collaborate in order to provide a complete integrity solution. CANEIL has extensive experience across sectors including, in the Oil and Gas (Upstream, Midstream, and Facilities), Construction Sites, and Fabrication Shops, Petrochemical, Chemical, and Fertilizer, Pulp and Paper, Environmental Waste Management, Agriculture, Power Generation, Mining, and Utilities.

"This new partnership with the Willow Lake Metis Group is truly exciting for us," said Greg Joss, President, CANEIL. "Although we share many common goals, I am most excited about Willow Lakes Vision of environmental sustainability, a value that is in direct alignment with the inspection and engineering services work CANEIL performs."

To learn more about this new strategic partnership, visit willowlakemetisgroup.ca

About Willow Lake Métis Group

The Willow Lake Métis Group exists to ensure our community has an opportunity to be industry leaders that contribute to our local economy and the future sustainability of our community. We are proud to have established strong relationships with industry partners that allow us to become your strategic Indigenous industry partner. Working with each of the industry partners allows us to provide full-service expertise for large scale projects. We can handle a multitude of services related to maintenance, turnaround, and servicing of your facility.

We are continuing to work towards building capacity and strengthen our mandate. Willow Lake Métis Group looks forward to working with all industry players in our region in Northern Alberta to provide service and partnership at a new standard.

For more information, visit: willowlakemeticgroup.ca

About CANEIL

CANEIL was created in 2011 by a group of professional engineers and inspectors with the vision to be a single source for everything that is "asset integrity". By integrating all components of complete asset integrity management into one organization, CANEIL was formed with one goal in mind: to provide the most streamlined, high quality inspection and engineering services possible. Since its founding, CANEIL has grown to be a recognized leader of complete asset integrity management, and has assisted clients of all sizes in ensuring that equipment is safe and reliable to operate.

For more information, visit www.caneil.ca

SOURCE Willow Lake Métis Group

