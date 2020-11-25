Island Pacific Recognizes Philhouse Management for Exceptional Work in Food Safety and Cleanliness

WALNUT, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Philhouse, also known as Island Pacific Seafood Restaurant, is the Filipino restaurant operating inside all Island Pacific Supermarkets. The restaurant prides itself for having the best authentic Filipino Food in Las Vegas as all their foods are prepared fresh at the premises. Unlike some restaurant chains, each Philhouse location has an on-site chef that are experts in preparing Filipino Food from scratch. Philhouse does not have, utilize any freezers or microwaves in their preparation since its food is prepared fresh daily.

Recently, Philhouse achieved another important milestone that will be sure to make the community extremely proud. The first restaurant it opened at 8650 W. Tropicana Ave in Las Vegas has yet again received a "Grade A" in its Food Facility inspection for the 5th consecutive time in a row this year. Since December 4, 2017, Philhouse in Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas has been rewarded a Grade A by the Southern Nevada Health District.

In addition, the 2nd location of Philhouse in Las Vegas located at 461 E Silverado Ranch received its 3rd consecutive "Grade A" Food Facility Inspection this year. This means that since February 27, 2019 Philhouse in Silverado Ranch Avenue has been rewarded a "Grade A" by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Southern Nevada Health District has some of the best and toughest health inspectors in the nation and to be able to receive a "Grade A" consecutively for this long duration of time is a remarkable achievement for the Philhouse brand. Island Pacific recognizes Rainier Manalac, who is the Philhouse Manager for the Tropicana location, and Angela Liam, who is the Philhouse Manager for the Silverado Ranch location for their invaluable service and exceptional leadership in prioritizing Food Safely and Cleanliness.

