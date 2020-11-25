PatientPop announces partnership with the Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons of California Association

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop , the market leader in practice growth technology, today announced a partnership with the Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons of California Association (OPSC), the only statewide association focused solely on advancing and supporting the osteopathic profession in California.

As a PatientPop partner, OPSC members will receive exclusive PatientPop referral and packaging benefits. Effective immediately, OPSC members will receive $1,000 off of the first-month setup fee.

"Our partnership with the OPSC will help its members attract more patients, manage their online reputation, automate their front office, and modernize the patient experience," said Luke Kervin, PatientPop Co-founder, and Co-CEO. "Our organizations also share a common goal to deliver the best resources to practices, and the OPSC is dedicated to that mission."

OPSC provides its members with the most up-to-date resources for their practice. The association chose to partner with PatientPop based on the company's proven track record as the leader in practice growth and dedication to excellence in the medical field.

PatientPop delivers practice growth solutions that help practices increase patient appointments and deliver an exceptional patient experience. Recent platform enhancements and the launch of PatientPop Pro enable practices to send broadcast and one-to-one text messages, reduce paperwork with digital registration, and deliver high-quality virtual care with an integrated telehealth solution.

PatientPop recently secured a Series C capital round of $50 million, led by HLM Venture Partners , one of the top healthcare venture firms in the country, along with participation from new investors Commonfund and Vivo Capital , and existing investors Toba Capital , Transformation Capital , and Silicon Valley Bank .

To learn more about how PatientPop is driving the healthcare industry's practice growth category, visit patientpop.com .

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the only all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com.

