Ambri Inks Agreement With TerraScale's Energos Reno Project To Deploy Proprietary Liquid Metal Battery Technology

CULVER CITY, Calif. and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraScale , a clean infrastructure design and development firm committed to transforming and modernizing digital infrastructure, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Ambri, to deploy its proprietary Liquid Metal Battery technology. As part of the agreement, TerraScale and its data center development partners will integrate an Ambri energy storage system for its Energos Reno project . The project will include the development of a data center that will capitalize on the site's renewable energy infrastructure. The reduced carbon operations are of strong interest to TerraScale's data center future tenants including large commercial and government data users, as sustainable data center demands continue to rise.

Together with its partners, TerraScale's Energos Reno Project intends to deploy green data center technologies that are based on proprietary, high-performance energy production and data computing processes. Energos Reno is a 3,700 acre mixed-use development near Reno, Nevada that aims to enable secure, swift storage and transmission of data between government agencies and commercial clients. TerraScale intends to develop a data center with 500MW of renewable power on-site generation within ten years to power an inside-the-fence microgrid.

"Our data center technology partners are looking forward to deploying Ambri's technology to enable high-volume, reliable, and resilient energy storage with potentially the lowest levelized cost of storage in the industry," said Danny Hayes, Chief Executive Officer, TerraScale. "TerraScale is very excited to deploy Ambri's technology into our Energos Reno project."

"The collaboration is underway and includes delivery of 250 MWh of Ambri systems to TerraScale's first project in Reno, Nevada starting in 2021," said Adam Briggs, Ambri's Chief Commercial Officer. "The Ambri systems are particularly well suited for the project's high-desert operations, for the shifting of its large amounts of renewable solar load, and for its grid-system peak shaving capability."

Ambri's batteries utilize a calcium || antimony based cell chemistry that began at MIT in the lab of Professor Donald Sadoway. Ambri's investors include Bill Gates, Khosla Ventures and TOTAL SE.

Ambri's long-duration systems, which are based on its patented chemistry, can deliver daily 100% depth of discharge cycling performance for more than 20 years with negligible degradation at a significantly lower system cost than other battery storage technologies. Systems built with Ambri's cells can operate safely under all environmental conditions without the need for air conditioning or fire suppression equipment—increasing the system's efficiency while reducing project cost and maintenance.

About Ambri

Ambri Inc. is developing and commercializing a new long duration battery technology that will enable widespread use of renewable energy sources, reduce electricity costs and enable power systems to operate more reliably and efficiently. The liquid metal battery project began at MIT in the lab of Professor Donald Sadoway and the company was formed in 2010, when the project achieved significant technical breakthroughs. Ambri's investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates and TOTAL SE. More information is available at www.ambri.com

About TerraScale

TerraScale is a clean infrastructure design and development firm that is transforming and modernizing digital infrastructures around the world. Through the company's consortium, TerraScale takes a unique approach to future-proofing our planet by collaborating with the best in class green engineering, technology, real estate, fiber and energy construction firms globally, to ensure maximum value delivery across the lifecycle of its projects. Whether site development or build-to-suit, colocation, hyperscale or regional strategies, TerraScale's projects and programs are designed to meet the needs of government and industry in the most responsible, secure and sustainable manner.

For more information on TerraScale, please visit: https://terrascale.org

