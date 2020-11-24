Adjust Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance App Marketing Measurement, Fraud Prevention and Reporting for Digital Advertisers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global app marketing platform Adjust today announced a premier-level partnership and technology integration with Adobe, as part of the Adobe Exchange program. By combining mobile app data with data collected from additional touchpoints, current and prospective mutual clients will be able to build a more complete view of the user journey across all channels — augmenting their customer experience stack analytics. This will empower them to make more informed, targeted marketing decisions to maximize ROI and improve business outcomes.

Adjust's suite of measurement, fraud prevention and automation products makes marketing simpler, smarter, and more secure for global leading brands, such as SoundCloud, Rakuten and LINE. The company's new collaboration with Adobe Experience Cloud, encompassing solutions for marketing, analytics, advertising and e-commerce, will extend these capabilities, offering a direct, seamless and secure data integration between the platforms.

The unique benefits for marketers include Adjust's offering of mobile measurement/attribution, fraud prevention and reporting solutions in one platform — the only Mobile Measurement Partner to do so — helping brands:

Measure and analyze where their app users are coming from, and how they interact with their app once it's installed. Adjust's newest product, Subscription Tracking , is the first in the market to tackle the challenges of subscription attribution.

, is the first in the market to tackle the challenges of subscription attribution. Make analytics actionable by automating campaign workflows.

Protect marketing budgets against mobile performance ad fraud, and protect apps from bots.

"As a driver in innovation in mobile marketing, we're thrilled to become a premier level partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program, bringing actionable analytics and measurement, fraud prevention and automation to leading businesses globally — and with a single platform approach Adobe customers are used to," said Andrey Kazakov, VP Partnerships at Adjust. "We are excited to see the business benefits both our current and future clients will see from this new relationship."

Adobe's premier partner designation recognizes a select group of highly complementary, best-in-class solutions that extend Adobe Experience Cloud capabilities. It also opens the way for in-depth collaboration and integrations between the two technologies, along with new innovations that increase the strategic value of each.

"As customer activity shifts along with the pandemic, advertisers are facing greater challenges connecting mobile marketing spend to app revenue and customer lifetime value," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe Experience Cloud. "Adobe is delighted to have Adjust as a premier partner, giving advertisers the capability to see mobile data across all available channels, automate campaign reporting and protect ad dollars from fraudsters in one place."

For more information about the Adjust app marketing platform or to schedule a demo, visit adjust.com, and follow Adjust on LinkedIn .

About Adjust

Adjust is a global app marketing platform. Born at the heart of the mobile app economy and grown out of a passion for technology, the company now has 16 offices around the world.

Adjust's platform includes measurement, fraud prevention, cybersecurity and marketing automation products. Together, they make marketing simpler, smarter and more secure for the more than 40,000 apps working with Adjust. Global leading brands including SoundCloud, Rakuten, LINE, Nexon, Rocket Internet and Tencent Games have implemented its solutions to secure their budgets and improve results.

