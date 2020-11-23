Lifepro, Creator of Innovative Physical Recovery Equipment, Selects 5W Public Relations as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been named PR agency of record for Lifepro, creator of innovative physical recovery equipment trusted by physical therapists, personal trainers, and professional athletes. Using whole body vibration (WBV), the brand developed key recovery equipment that was previously missing from the market.

5WPR will focus on building awareness for Lifepro and its catalog of products including, the Dyna and Sonic massage guns, vibration plates, and newer products such as treadmills and desk cycles, through product reviews, holiday gift guides, company features and expert commentary.

"There has been a surge of consumer interest in fitness technologies as many people are looking for new at-home workout options," said 5WPR President of the Corporate and Technology Practice, Matthew Caiola. "Equally important to a workout is allowing the body a proper recovery. We look forward to connecting the Lifepro brand, its products, and its innovative recovery technology to fitness enthusiasts."

Using vibration technology, Lifepro applies a targeted approach to physical recovery that works with the body's built-in repair mechanisms to help people accelerate recovery rates. Since launching three years ago, Lifepro has grown to include not only recovery equipment, but cardio machinery as well.

"We are excited to work alongside the 5W team as we continue to expand our product portfolio to suit the needs of consumers who are at various stages of their fitness journeys. Our company is focused on improving at-home recovery and physical activity, which has become essential during the recent pandemic," said Joel Gottehrer, Cofounder of Lifepro. "It is our goal to improve the lives of millions of people and we're confident with 5W we'll be able to achieve wide spread recognition and brand loyalty."

5WPR's Technology Practice employs the perfect combination of true professionals and unparalleled techniques. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients. The team has received various accolades, including the 2020 PR NEWS Diversity & Inclusion Campaign Award.

ABOUT LIFEPRO

Lifepro was founded in May 2017 by Joel Gottehrer and his co-founder who, both suffered from severe ACL injuries just a few months apart, and were left frustrated by the recovery equipment on the market. Seeing the benefits of Whole Body Vibration (WBV), the brand developed key recovery equipment missing from the market. Lifepro's commitment to its members' wellness journeys is seen through the evolution of existing products and introduction of new equipment designed to enhance recovery. Lifepro specializes in vibration platforms with a suite of products including multiple models of vibration plates, massage guns, vibrating foam rollers and more. Using vibration technology, Lifepro is applying a targeted approach to physical recovery that works with the body's built-in repair mechanisms to help people accelerate recovery rates. Trusted by physical therapists, personal trainers, professional athletes, Lifepro has impacted over 200k lives with its suite of products since launching three years ago. For more information on Lifepro's latest products and to stay up to date on news from the company, visit www.lifeprofitness.com and follow the brand on social media via Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifepro-creator-of-innovative-physical-recovery-equipment-selects-5w-public-relations-as-agency-of-record-301178482.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations