Liberty Investment Properties Selects Sandpiper Hospitality to Manage New Extended Stay Hotel in North Carolina

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandpiper Hospitality – a Virginia-based hotel management company that specializes in the extended-stay segment – is pleased to announce that it has signed a new third party management contract with Liberty Investment Properties, Inc.

The contract is for North Carolina's WoodSpring Suites Charlotte – University Research Park. Currently under construction and scheduled to open early next year, the extended stay hotel will feature 123 rooms, all offering a full kitchen with table, a flat-screen TV and a workspace. Hotel amenities will include a fitness center, free Wi-Fi and guest laundry and vending machines.

Based in Orlando, Liberty Investment Properties is a privately-held real estate investment, development and management firm that has developed and managed more than two dozen WoodSpring Suites hotels in Florida, Utah, Indiana, Texas, Arizona, Alabama and more.

"Sandpiper has established themselves as the national leader in the extended stay segment and we are excited to grow our partnership with them," said Jacob Farmer, Director of Investments for Liberty Investment Properties. "We expect this new hotel to deliver strong results thanks to its central location close to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Atrium Health University City and the Uptown business & entertainment district."

Approved by Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels and Extended Stay America to manage their select-service and extended stay brands, Sandpiper Hospitality currently has a portfolio of 42 managed hotels in 12 different states. In September, the management company added two new Candlewood Suites properties in South Carolina.

"Sandpiper Hospitality greatly values this new relationship with Liberty, a top hospitality developer, and we hope to expand the partnership in 2021," said Sandpiper Hospitality President & CEO Jim Darter. "As a graduate of the UNC Charlotte myself, I am personally very excited to have Sandpiper managing this fantastic new hotel that is so close to campus."

In 2021, Sandpiper Hospitality has big plans for further expansion in the extended stay hotel segment and into additional market tiers, including additional new development properties in Georgia & Nevada. For more information, please visit http://www.sandpiperhospitality.com.

About Sandpiper Hospitality

Based in Richmond, Va., Sandpiper Hospitality is a high-performance hotel management company that manages 42 hotels, including 15 hotels for Sandpiper Lodging Trust, a nationally focused real estate investment trust, and 14 hotels for unaffiliated third-party clients. According to the April 2020 edition of Hospitality Business, Sandpiper Hospitality was the fastest growing Top 100 hotel management company from 2018 to 2019. The firm has earned its position as the leading operator in the extended stay hotel segment of hospitality by combining the spirit of genuine, welcoming hospitality with superior financial returns, fueling the growth and prosperity of its various stakeholders – from associates to guests to owners and investors. http://www.sandpiperhospitality.com

About Liberty Investment Properties, Inc.

Based in Orlando, Liberty Investment Properties is a privately-held real estate investment, development and management firm focused on income-producing assets and related equity and debt investments on behalf of both individual and institutional investors. Liberty Investment Properties leverages its strengths to provide services and expertise to create long-term value. http://www.libertyprop.com.

Media Contact

Julie Dunn, Dunn Communications Inc., +1 3035222659, julie@dunncommunications.com

SOURCE Sandpiper Hospitality