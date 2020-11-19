ETU Partners with Cardinal Mark to Help Drive U.S. Expansion

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning and Development Industry technology disrupter ETU and retained search recruiting firm Cardinal Mark announce the success of an almost year long partnership. The partnership was formed to drive the company's rapid growth by recruiting for critical new positions in ETU's Marketing, Sales, Business Development and Professional Services functions.

ETU helps the world's leading companies design and build immersive learning simulations. Their powerful technology unlocks game-changing data analytics, providing insight into workforce behavior around the globe. The high demand for online learning solutions has driven a growth trajectory for ETU. They needed to aggressively scale their own organization through the addition of key roles in various departments. They chose to bring in a recruiting partner, Cardinal Mark, to assist. "When we were referred to Cardinal Mark, we had already worked with several recruiting firms over many months in an attempt to make a strategic marketing hire. Cardinal Mark helped us make a game-changing hire in just 45 days. They quickly understood our market, our value proposition and our culture. We knew we had found the search partner we were looking for and have continued to engage them to help us meet our recruiting objectives," stated Austin Kenny, CRO of ETU.

Cardinal Mark is a national, high touch, boutique retained search firm that strives to build long lasting relationships with clients that make them the firm of choice for meeting their client's search needs. "ETU is transforming the Learning and Development industry with their immersive learning solutions that provide a measurable and unparalleled ROI, utilizing a platform that delivers these solutions virtually and at scale. The quality of their people, technology and client base make them a very desirable destination for candidates who want an incredible growth company opportunity," said Cardinal Mark partner, Charlie Roer.

ETU is a growth company utilizing a combination of psychology, neuroscience, data science and technology to empower organizations to unlock the true potential of their talent to outmaneuver and outperform the competition.

Cardinal Mark is a national, full service retained search firm focused exclusively on helping organizations achieve their goals with talent that drives their mission, vision and execution. "We listen and we deliver!"

CONTACT: Jim Zuehlke, (952) 314-4636, jimz@cardinalboardservices.com

