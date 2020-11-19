Cambridge Massachusetts To Breathe Easier With Red Barn Healthcare Tool For Air Purification Technology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move designed to reduce exposure to COVID-19, create wellness workflows, and to instill greater confidence in the safety of their buildings for their residents, city officials approved the purchase of an air purification device proven in independent clinical trials to significantly reduce airborne viruses and bacteria.

The announcement followed a comprehensive bid review process conducted by the City of Cambridge resulting in the selection of Red Barn Advisory's tool that effectively combats the main form of virus transmission: Air.

Cambridge plans to install 1,000 of the Aura Air devices in municipal and school buildings to maintain a higher quality of indoor air. The 4 leading factors that the Cambridge team mentioned as pivotal in their decision-making process are:

4 levels of air purification. Ceiling or Wall mount - Floor space is at a premium. Ease of Use – Simply plugs in. Low maintenance – Easily replace filter every 6 months.

Red Barn Advisory Team member, Patrick Barrett, is proud to supply the City of Cambridge, so they can show their residents, staff, faculty and students that they are reaching for the best tools available to reduce exposures to COVID-19. "We are excited to embark on this great partnership with the City of Cambridge in their efforts to reduce exposures to COVID-19," said Barrett.

"The Aura Air next-generation air filtration solution with IoT management is one of the most effective precautionary measures that can be taken in office buildings, hospitals, hotels, public transportation and conference venues," said Aviad Shnaiderman, co-founder and CEO of Aura. The device was successfully tested and deployed across the Sheba Medical Center in Israel, an internationally recognized healthcare facility.

Red Barn Healthcare has one mission: get people back to work, so they can open the global economy.

The Red Barn Advisory Team comprising senior executives across industries sources and performs due diligence on tools for COVID Response Teams globally, so they can reach for them with confidence as they develop new operational workflows coming out of the pandemic; thus, creating wellness workflows.

