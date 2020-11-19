CPA Firm Richey May Bolsters Its Integrated Risk Practice

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisory and accounting firm Richey May has continued the expansion of its consulting practice, launching enterprise-level Governance, Risk and Compliance and Integrated Risk Management Solutions, under the direction of an industry veteran, Kevin Berman. By 2025, 50% of global midmarket and large enterprises will depend on risk management solutions to aggregate digital risks in their business ecosystems, up from 10% in 2018.

In response to this critical need, Kevin Berman, recognized as a digital integrated eGRC thought leader, has joined Richey May to lead this practice. Richey May's financial acumen now expands into a robust Three Lines of Defense model, specifically targeted to heavily regulated industries.

"With the addition of these services, Richey May combines the power of a much larger accounting and consulting firm with the deep knowledge of regulated industries that Richey May is known for," says Kevin Berman, Partner-In-Charge of Richey May's GRC and Integrated Risk Management Practice. "These capabilities are designed to help organizations define, implement, and support their governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes, content, and technical capabilities to create better informed decision makers and enable us to deliver a 'forward risk' view for our clients. Our solutions leverage leading integrated risk platforms, third party risk platforms, business resiliency, and cloud offerings to create best-in-breed results."

"Our clients will now have access to services that address a holistic approach to risk defense," said Jason Yetter, Managing Partner at Richey May. "This also positions us for continued growth within the financial services industry and exciting opportunities to expand elsewhere, such as the public utilities, insurance and health care industries."

Richey May is partnering with Templar Shield consultants to bring these solutions to market.

"By partnering with Richey May, we are adding business advisory, tax, audit and assurance services to our existing bench of certified GRC/IRM professional service experts and our GRC & TPRM Managed Service offerings. As we continue to work with best-in-class channel partners including RSA Archer, IBM, Navex, One Trust and ServiceNow, we will be able to provide clients with world-class risk management ecosystems to create fit-for-purpose Integrated Risk Management programs that are operational, sustainable and provide value across organizational stakeholders and customers," said Nicholas Friedman, President & Managing Partner at Templar Shield.

Richey May provides full-service advisory and technology consulting along with assurance and tax services to clients nationwide. The firm specializes in the financial services, alternative investments, mortgage banking, and other regulated industries, and offers a wide range of tailored solutions to meet the needs of many different types of organizations, from Fortune 1000 to successful privately-held companies and their owners. www.richeymay.com

Templar Shield is a premier information security, risk and compliance professional and managed services firm serving North America and International markets. They provide a variety of service options to meet clients' specific needs including advisory, integrated risk transformation consulting, operations, and technical solutions. They have partnered with over 100 Fortune 1000 companies, State and Federal agencies and continue to service middle market clients by providing managed GRC & TPRM services, driving innovative integrated risk and compliance solutions across organizations of all sizes. www.templarshield.com

