SportsEngine, Inc. and InjureFree Partner Together to Offer Youth Sports Organizations the Most Comprehensive Risk Management Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company and the leading provider of Sport Relationship Management software and InjureFree announced today a partnership to advance youth athlete health and safety nationwide. SportsEngine customers now have all InjureFree services available for use at their fingertips including the newly released Daily Symptom Monitoring tracker to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among youth sports participants and facilitators.

The partnership creates a simplified solution for youth sports administrators, who may struggle with the administrative burden of risk management. Many in this role are volunteers or board members with limited time, but in working with SportsEngine and InjureFree, league admins now have access to streamlined communications and processes surrounding all aspects of risk management in youth sports starting with incident reporting.

"Helping to ensure the safety of youth athletes, on and off the field, and simplifying the lives of parents, coaches and league admins through our solutions are two of our highest priorities at SportsEngine," stated Brett MacKinnon, SVP and General Manager, SportsEngine. "We're excited to partner with InjureFree, and together expand the tools and services available to youth sports organizations to help them manage their safety programs."

InjureFree is a trusted partner for large NGBs , state level associations, and school districts. Parents, athletic trainers, and organizational administrators for a myriad of teams appreciate InjureFree's simplistic interface in reporting injury incidents, while medical advisory committees and insurance providers access the robust dashboards aggregated in real-time.

"As a former coach, high school athletic director, and now parent, making it easy to do the right thing has been a constant focus within our product development," stated Charlie Wund, InjureFree CEO. "Software should be easy to use, and produce powerful results. We continue to listen to our partner organizations and end-users because we feel providing a valuable service and providing a software that is user-friendly are both of critical importance. We are extremely excited to partner with SportsEngine, to elevate child safety in sports."

The combined efforts provide organizations a complete risk management solution - from background checks, state and federal compliance tracking, to injury incident reporting, daily COVID-19 symptom monitoring, and more. Organizations will have the opportunity to adopt a full safety program or choose from an a-la-cartè menu of options.

About InjureFree

InjureFree was designed to be an injury incident management solution for organizations working in athlete care, and is focused on providing stakeholders and caregivers a technology tool for the future in medical care. In use at youth sports, high school, college, and pro levels, InjureFree provides secure means of communication, and creates a real-time virtual "connected care eco-system" between all caregivers. The resulting data is available to approved administrators through an interactive dashboard, and is used to improve health outcomes within their populations, and collectively throughout the world. Visit InjureFree.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or email us at info@injurefree.com for more information on how InjureFree can help your active community.

About SportsEngine

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations through its software platforms and mobile apps. National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI) is a youth safety advocacy group and wholly-owned subsidiary of SportsEngine, Inc., that provides the "Gold Standard" in background screening, serving thousands of youth sports organizations, over 50 national governing bodies and city and county civic and recreation departments across the country. For more information, please visit SportsEngine.com/corp or NCSISafe.com .

