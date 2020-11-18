Global Soccer Sensation Neymar Jr. Leaves TikTok And Signs Exclusive Triller Deal

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian soccer phenomenon Neymar Jr. is inviting his fans to join him on viral entertainment platform, Triller. In a surprise video today, Neymar Jr. appeared with global icon, Marshmello announcing his platform switch. While the athlete has attracted over 8 million followers on TikTok, Neymar Jr. will be leaving the platform entirely and asking his fans to do the same. As a Triller ambassador, Neymar Jr. will upload new and exciting content exclusively to Triller bringing his 143M Instagram followers to the Triller app.

This partnership marks the latest development in Triller's long-term growth strategy to attract new audiences, as the market for short-form video creation apps continues to grow. With some of TikTok's largest creators migrating to Triller, its user-friendly functionality continues to draw in mega-influencers.

Neymar Jr. is widely regarded as one of the best soccer players in the world. He began his professional career at just 17 years old and helped lead the club to two consecutive championships. Since then, Neymar Jr. has been named the South American Footballer of the Year twice. Having amassed a following of over 200 million across social media, he is undoubtedly one of the world's most famous athletes, leading to his inclusion on the Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World list. Neymar Jr. plays for the Brazilian national team and is currently in a contract with the French football club, Paris Saint-Germain.

"Triller's diversity, culture graphic and influence over culture is unparallel. Proud to announce I am joining the Triller family and leaving TikTok forever. See you on Triller," said Neymar Jr..

"Neymar Jr.'s enthusiasm to join Triller as an ambassador is reflective of our app's versatility. Triller is multifaceted, and we're excited to see what Neymar Jr.'s addition to the Triller family will reveal about how our platform can be leveraged to connect different groups of people with a variety of different interests," said CEO of Triller, Mike Lu.

Triller is an AI-driven music and social media experience bringing together creators, artists, and brands around the world. Powered by the motto "You Do You," Triller allows users to create and share videos in mere seconds, backing them with custom music tracks using Mashtraxx editing technology. Celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Eminem regularly use the app to create their own original music videos, while Triller has attracted brands such as Pepsi, Chipotle, Manscaped, Boost Mobile, and more. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

