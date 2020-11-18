ValueHealth Partners with Nationally Recognized Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Capital Health on The Surgery Center at Deborah, Ambulatory Center of Excellence Network Member

LEAWOOD, Kan., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueHealth, a technology-enabled, data-driven healthcare services company with a consumer surgical interface platform, is again expanding its healthcare footprint and further extending its value network in the region. In partnership with New Jersey-based health system Capital Health, Deborah Heart and Lung Center ("Deborah"), a nationally recognized, award-winning lung and vascular specialty teaching hospital, and local physicians, ValueHealth will develop The Surgery Center at Deborah, the first multispecialty ambulatory surgery center in eastern Burlington County, New Jersey and the first post-COVID-19 ambulatory surgery center in the region. The surgery center will participate in an Ambulatory Center of Excellence Network designed to meet the demands of the employers and payers in the market.

The Surgery Center at Deborah will occupy the third floor in the Medical Office Building on Deborah's campus. Presently vacant, the space will house three operating and procedure rooms, with the opportunity for further expansion. The Surgery Center will offer podiatry, ophthalmology, pain management/orthopaedics, gynecology, sports medicine, vascular, and general surgical services.

Located approximately 16 miles south-southeast of Trenton, the Surgery Center at Deborah will allow patients in Burlington and Ocean counties whose surgical needs are appropriate for an ambulatory setting to receive treatment without the need for travel. The Surgery Center will also serve active military families stationed at Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst (JB MDL), the country's only tri-branch U.S. military facility, approximately one mile from Deborah's campus.

A growing group of local physicians will have ownership and oversight over the facility, building on Deborah's strong community relationships in Pemberton Township, Burlington County, and the South Jersey area. "We're working with a great group of physicians with committed interest and solid support from both health systems," said ValueHealth President Don Bisbee. "We expect to complete physician syndication by the end of this year, and we're working to make sure we're in complete alignment with the physicians, whether they're employed, independent, or part of a large group."

"ValueHealth has been instrumental in making this facility a reality," said surgeon A.J. Rastogi, co-founder and CEO of North American Spine and Pain and physician partner in the Surgery Center. "This makes it possible for physicians to remain in our community and also be profitable. North American Spine and Pain brings an incredible track record of moving patients away from potentially damaging treatment plans, and leading through a new era of pain-management."

This is the second facility ValueHealth and Capital Health have partnered to develop; Bordentown Surgery Center has an expected occupancy date of Q3 2021. "ValueHealth's proven platform delivers dramatic results in financial and clinical performance," said Al Maghazehe, Ph.D., FACHE, President and CEO of Capital Health. "Their experience in developing and managing multiple joint ventures in the tri-state area is one of the reasons we chose to partner with them on not only this project, but on a plan for future projects that will further accelerate the transformation of healthcare to a value-based model."

"The Surgery Center at Deborah will serve the diverse needs of the community and become the foundation by which we keep care local and allow for the expansion of outpatient services in the region," said Joseph Chirichella, President of CEO of Deborah Heart and Lung Center. "This is one more example of how ValueHealth, Capital Health, and Deborah Heart and Lung have been transforming care in the communities they serve."

The Surgery Center at Deborah is a significant part of Deborah's ongoing evolution and modernization. Since its founding in 1922 as a tuberculosis sanatorium, Deborah has grown into a nationally recognized leader in cardiovascular medicine. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services has recognized Deborah with a 4-star rating for patient satisfaction, making the hospital a leader in New Jersey. In Q1 2021, Deborah will begin a $100 million expansion and modernization project of its hospital facilities, scheduled to complete in 2022 to coincide with the hospital's 100th anniversary.

About ValueHealth

ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. More recently the company is leading healthcare's transformation to value-based care and consumerism. This transformation is well underway in many markets throughout the country, including the mid-Atlantic region. In collaboration with the region's benefits consultants, employers, and payers the company is building a value network of providers. Founded on the fundamentals of payment reform and consumerism, ValueHealth is a technology-enabled, data-driven healthcare services company with a surgical digital platform that accelerates the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care while successfully positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, it operates in over 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. ValueHealth is passionate about putting its proven experience to work for all stakeholders as a trusted partner to help achieve market share dominance. For more information, visit valuehealth.com .

About Deborah Heart and Lung Center

Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, New Jersey, is an 89-bed teaching hospital that specializes in the diagnosis, research, and treatment of heart, lung, and vascular diseases, as well as providing outpatient cardiology services for children. Deborah is consistently recognized as a leader in patient care and innovative healing and is an Alliance Partner of the Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. Deborah has a high rating from the Center for Medicare Services and is ranked among the top hospitals in New Jersey for patient satisfaction, and has a 3-Star Society of Thoracic Surgeons rating for coronary artery bypass, aortic valve surgeries, and the two combined, which ranks Deborah among the top 1.5% of cardiac surgery programs in the country. For more information, visit DemandDeborah.org .

About Capital Health

Capital Health is a leader in providing progressive, quality patient care with significant investments in exceptional physicians, nurses, and staff, as well as advanced technology. Comprised of two hospitals, an outpatient facility, and various primary and specialty care practices, Capital Health is a dynamic health care resource accredited by DNV GL – Healthcare and a four-time recipient of Magnet® Recognition by the American Nurse Credentialing Center (ANCC).

