Bend Financial Selected as Premier HSA Provider for Tufts Health Plan Members and Employees

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bend Financial (Bend), a leading-edge health savings account (HSA) provider, today announced that Tufts Health Plan has selected Bend as the premier HSA vendor for high-deductible health plan (HDHP) options offered to their employer-sponsored commercial members, as well as to their own employees. Through this collaboration, Bend continues to grow its presence in the HSA marketplace while providing Tufts Health Plan members and employer groups access to their next-generation HSA platform that simplifies health care saving and offers personalized guidance that makes it easy for anyone to maximize their HSA.

Bend Financial and Tufts Health Plan unite with shared vision to providing innovative, high-quality health care tools

"We're excited to offer this best of breed HSA platform to our commercial membership," said Jim Gallagher, vice president of product, marketing and sales administration at Tufts Health Plan. "As we evaluate partners and tools to offer, we seek solutions that integrate well with our plans and offer simplified yet robust experiences to all users. We believe Bend's platform offers the right combination of intuitive guidance, education and automation features, while still allowing members to have an active role in managing their health care costs."

With accessibility, affordability and empowering health care consumers top of mind, the two companies are prepared to grow their joint effort during this open enrollment season and beyond.

"Our collaboration is a special one, since both our companies are rooted in New England," commented Tom Torre, CEO of Bend. "It's an honor to be selected to be the premier HSA choice for their commercial membership, which also includes their own employees. We're excited to continue to grow Bend's footprint here in the Northeast and be able to showcase what we're all about—making HSAs easy for everyone. Because no one should have to be an HSA expert to make the most of their account. We look forward to collaborating for years to come, focused on unprecedented innovation and affordable health care coverage solutions."

Bend has been focused on creating meaningful partnerships and elevating the HSA space through ease of use and improved financial outcomes since its inception. To learn more about Bend's drive to provide their partners with unmatched user experience, customer service and support, visit bendhsa.com/for-partners.

About Bend Financial

Bend Financial helps accountholders and partners improve their financial wellness through a next-generation health savings account (HSA) platform and complementary financial solutions, while providing employers, brokers and financial institutions of all types and sizes unique, leading-edge benefit offerings. Headquartered in Boston, Bend's forward-thinking, user-friendly approach simplifies health care saving and offers real-time, personalized guidance that makes it easy for anyone to maximize their HSA. For more information, visit bendhsa.com, read Bend's blog and follow Bend on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Zac Otzelberger

(715) 630-8688

zac.otzelberger@bendhsa.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bend-financial-selected-as-premier-hsa-provider-for-tufts-health-plan-members-and-employees-301176094.html

SOURCE Bend Financial, Inc.