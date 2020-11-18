Persistent Achieves AWS Financial Services Competency Status

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: Persistent) (NSE: Persistent), an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner has achieved AWS Financial Services Competency status. This adds to Persistent's recent achievement of the AWS Data & Analytics Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, and AWS IoT Competency designations as well as being an AWS Lambda Service Delivery Partner.

Launching a Digital Bank for the UK's High Net Worth Individuals

Persistent has been selected by Monument, a new UK digital-first bank for the mass affluent, to help bring to life its design for a bespoke, digital banking platform for lending and deposit services. Monument's approach is to bring together a unique configuration of enhanced solutions including Mambu, AWS and Salesforce.

Quote from Sudip Dasgupta, CTO at Monument Bank

"We selected Persistent to help us build our platform for a number of reasons, including their deep experience and expertise in the digital banking space and with the core component technologies we have chosen, and also because our strategy aligns closely with Persistent's own thinking on Digital Mosaic. We took great comfort in finding that alignment, and as a result, our relationship is proving to be a great fit".

Achieving the AWS Financial Services Competency validates Persistent as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated specific industry expertise, technical proficiency, and proven customer success, delivering solutions seamlessly on AWS. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and undergo an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solutions.

Quote from Bipin Sahni, Chief Strategy Officer at Persistent

"Achieving AWS Financial Services Competency status is an important reflection of our work building advanced digital banking solutions. Our Digital Mosaic™ of composable elements on AWS has allowed us to work with established financial institutions looking to build on legacy systems to fintech startups building a banking offering from scratch. This in turn led to the creation of the Persistent Digital Banking and Credit Union Solution™."

Thursday. November 19th at 2PM EST, Sudip Dasgupta and Bipin Sahni will be joined by AWS, Salesforce and Mambu for a Lendit Fintech Virtual Panel "How Financial Institutions can deliver hyper-personalized loans at scale with a completely digital experience."

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for all segments of the financial services industry, from fintech startups to the world's largest financial institutions. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Consulting and Technology Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. Learn more about Persistent's Financial Services Practice here.

