Revcontent Tapped by Barstool Sports for Exclusive Content Recommendation Partnership to Increase Revenue

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revcontent, a leading content marketing and discovery platform, announces an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Barstool Sports, a daily sports and pop culture media icon covering the latest news and viral highlights. Revcontent's lightweight, customizable technology will help Barstool Sports exceed revenue, engagement and growth goals.

Barstool Sports has been named one of the fastest-growing brands on the planet, surpassing 100 million followers across social platforms. As an organization that deeply cares about its core fans and audience, Barstool Sports is fanatical about exceeding user expectations and providing seamless and on-brand experiences.

With Revcontent's lightweight, flexible and customizable widgets, Barstool Sports is able to offer personalized yet unintrusive ad experiences for each user. Alongside Revcontent's white-glove account management, Barstool Sports will enjoy higher revenue and a technology partnership built to scale alongside its growing media empire.

Richard Marques, CEO at Revcontent, said, "A true leader in adapting and pivoting to market changes, Barstool is able to focus on what matters - creating fun, engaging content for their hundreds of millions of fans. We are excited to bolster their monetization efforts and deliver new revenue opportunities as they continue to expand their reach to audiences around the world."

Barstool Sports joins a slew of other new premium publishing partners entering exclusive partnership with Revcontent in 2020 including Nexstar Digital, Minute Media, Salon, McClatchy and more.

About Revcontent

Revcontent is a leading content marketing and discovery platform that leverages lightweight, customizable technology to empower the web's leading publishers and marketers to reach and exceed their revenue, engagement and growth goals. Learn more at revcontent.com.

About Barstool Sports

Founded in 2003 by David Portnoy, Barstool Sports is a leading digital sports, entertainment and media platform that delivers original content across blogs, podcasts, radio, video and social, supported by nearly 70 dedicated personalities. It benefits from approximately 66 million monthly unique visitors, including an estimated 39% of males and 35% of females in the Millennial and Generation Z generations across the United States. In 2019, Barstool Sports grew by approximately 65%, delivering nearly $100 million in revenue from digital and audio advertising, ecommerce, events, licensing and subscription.

Contact:

Katherine McDermott

Katherine@revcontent.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revcontent-tapped-by-barstool-sports-for-exclusive-content-recommendation-partnership-to-increase-revenue-301175706.html

SOURCE Revcontent