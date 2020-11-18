Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) announces their first municipality partnership with the City of Baytown, Texas to take further steps to enhance their indoor safety measures by incorporating its BIODEFENSE INDOOR AIR PROTECTION SYSTEM™ designed to instantly eliminate 99.999 percent of airborne coronavirus

BAYTOWN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The IVP Air heated filtration system is an affordable, mobile, plug-and-purify device designed to eliminate SARS-CoV-2, anthrax spores and other airborne contaminants through a heated filter that does not impact the temperature of the ambient indoor air. The City of Baytown plans to deploy IVP Biodefense Indoor Air Protection System™ units in city facilities, including City Hall, Sterling Municipal Library, and Baytown Community Center. Over the next few weeks, City staff will identify other high traffic areas in which to deploy additional units. This comes at a crucial and important time with the arrival of flu season and as colder winter months approach draw more people indoors.

The system was first designed by IVP founder and inventor, Monzer Hourani, who has a background in physics, science and engineering, and developed the advanced biodefense system in partnership with Dr. Garrett Peel, Co-Founder at IVP, Dr. Zhifeng Ren, Director of the Superconductivity Center of Texas at the University of Houston, and with other scientists at the UTMB Galveston National Lab and University of Texas A&M Engineering and Experiment Station. Materials Physics Today published a peer-reviewed study confirming the system effectively eliminates 99.999 percent SARS-CoV-2 (the virus causing COVID-19), 99.99 percent anthrax spores, and other airborne contaminants. The research has been publicly supported by research faculty at the Argonne National Laboratory and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

"The time for action is now, and helping our great nation reopen in record timing with this proven science that kills COVID-19 is so important to me as we use Houston-based research to help lead us out of this crisis and get us back to business," said Monzer Hourani, inventor and founder of IVP.

"We have to use science and technology to lead us through this public health crisis. The invention by Monzer Hourani offers restaurants and businesses the security to breathe with confidence and more safely reopen our economy with proven solutions that help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 indoors," said Dr. Garrett Peel, Co-Founder at IVP.

"The health and safety of our residents is the top priority for the City of Baytown," Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo said. "The coronavirus isn't going away any time soon. This innovative new technology goes beyond the recommended safety recommendations to give us the highest level of protection for our residents and city staff to conduct business and go about their daily lives."

The results are independently endorsed by premier researchers including Professor Gang Chen at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT): "Timely work with significant real world implications." Professor George Crabtree, Director of JCESR at Argonne National Laboratory: "…will effectively serve as a mask for indoor ventilation," and Professor Paul Chu Founding Director at the Texas Center for Superconductivity at University of Houston (Father of Superconductivity, Nobel Prize Nominee and National Medal of Science Awardee): "…as a much needed single hope in this long depressing pandemic."

The patent-pending BIODEFENSE INDOOR AIR PROTECTION SYSTEM™ is FDA Compliant to Enforcement Policy for Sterilizers, Disinfectant Devices and Air Purifiers During the Coronavirus Disease - 2019 (COVID-19) Public Health Emergency | 21 CFR 880.5045 Medical Recirculation Air Cleaner and 21 CFR 880.6500 Medical UV Air Purifier | Class II Device and permitted by the FDA to be sold during the Coronavirus disease. For more information on IVP, please visit www.IVPair.com

About Integrated Viral Protection (IVP)

Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) is a technology solutions company that specializes in the design of biodefense indoor air protection systems. Data from scientific peer-reviewed publications show significant promise for reducing the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the air, safeguarding people against the dangerous, life-threatening pathogen. IVP has formed a public-private partnership with a team of renowned scientists, engineers, and virologists and collaborated to develop a promising biodefense indoor air protection system that combats airborne COVID-19 and other pathogens in commercial, transportation, residential and personal environments. For more information, please visit: www.IVPair.com.

