Electrolux Premium Irons and Steamers Launch in Time for the Holidays

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years, Electrolux is proud to announce a partnership with Smartek USA to launch a new line of powerful and sustainable garment care products that meet the needs of today's consumers. The new product line incorporates proprietary technology for more efficiency to help turn the chore of laundry and garment care into a joy.

Initial products featured in the launch of the Electrolux garment care line include the Electrolux SteadySteam™ iron. While conventional irons provide only several seconds of steam bursts at a time, the SteadySteam iron provides a continuous burst of steam so consumers can have their garments looking perfect quicker. SteadySteam technology also offers the flexibility to steam hanging garments without the use of an ironing board.

Another key category featured in the Electrolux garment care line is steamers. To help capitalize on a growing consumer desire for steamers, the new line of Electrolux handheld steamers come in both full and compact sizes. They were designed with the consumer in mind, as the unique technology allows users to steam garments at any angle without spilling, alleviating one of the top complaints among those who use handheld steamers.

With as many as 77% of consumers actively looking to live a more sustainable lifestyle, the new line embraces these values with product components and packaging designed with our planet's sustainability in mind. In addition, the elegant keepsake box packaging is lined with heat resistant material so that it can easily and conveniently be reused to store the product. "Electrolux is a leader in sustainability, and our efforts in this area are core to who we are. We are selective about our partners because we want them to uphold the same values. Smartek USA has proven that they can develop consumer-driven products that are both innovative and environmentally-conscious," says Amie Guy, VP of Marketing at Electrolux.

"As a leading garment care distributor for 25 years, Smartek USA believes in constant innovation to meet consumer needs and drive market growth. Our partnership with Electrolux, a global leader in home appliances, is something we know will bring meaningful value to consumers and retailers throughout North America," says Michael Retek, CEO of Smartek USA.

The new line will be available at Nordstrom, HSN, Macy's, Lowe's, and better home appliance retailers nationwide starting in November. "We are thrilled to introduce the new line of Electrolux garment care products which combine state-of-the-art technology with sustainable engineering," says Eli Vinitsky, Director of Sales. Contact: Eli@smartekusa.com

To discover new opportunities and learn about this line of steamers and irons visit www.Smartekusa.com/Electrolux

Smartek USA, Inc. is a leading distributor of quality garment care products. From cutting-edge steamers to innovative clothing irons, Smartek USA's dedication to embracing the latest technology is what has enabled the company to garner distribution at retailers nationwide.

