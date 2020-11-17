Akima Company Awarded $13.9M Contract to Provide Cybersecurity Support to Bureau of Indian Affairs

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Tuvli, has been awarded a contract to provide the Department of Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) with cybersecurity services and monitoring. The contract has a 5-year period of performance and a total contract value of approximately $13.9 million, if all options are exercised.

"The award demonstrates the confidence that the Bureau of Indian Affairs has in Akima to protect government information and rapidly address detected vulnerabilities," said Juvy McCarthy, President of Akima's Technology Solutions & Products Group. "We are dedicated to helping our customers pre-empt and thwart the most complex and evasive cyber threats."

Working in support of BIA, the Tuvli team will provide cybersecurity monitoring to rapidly detect incidents, conduct vulnerability analysis, identify weaknesses, analyze logs, track incidents, generate after action reports, and restore IT operations after an incident. Specific responsibilities include Computer Network Defense (CND) monitorin , Cyber Incident Response Team (CSIRT), and Cyber Security Systems Engineering and Integration (CSSE&I).

The BIA's mission is to enhance the quality of life, to promote economic opportunity, and to carry out the responsibility to protect and improve the trust assets of American Indians, Indian tribes and Alaska Natives. For almost 200 years, dating back to the role it played in negotiating treaty agreements between the United States and tribes in the late 18th and 19th centuries, the BIA has embodied the trust and government-to-government relationships between the U.S. and the Federally recognized tribes.

Tuvli is an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC) and SBA certified 8(a) company dedicated to and accountable for providing our customers with superior, integrated technology and program support services and solutions. Offering cybersecurity, systems engineering, IT, information assurance, program support and project management support, Tuvli strictly aligns our support with our customers' business processes and desired program outcomes. Emphasizing affordability for a solution's entire lifecycle, Tuvli delivers the best value for your technology investment. To learn more visit http://www.tuvli.com.

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2019, Washington Technology ranked Akima #38 amongst the top 100 government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit http://www.akima.com.

