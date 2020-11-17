Socialbakers Adds Conversational AI Chatbots to Its Marketing Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socialbakers, the leading AI-powered social media marketing platform, announced today that it has integrated conversational AI chatbot technology into the Socialbakers Suite. The addition of conversational AI chatbots enables marketers to automatically identify unanswered questions and instantly respond to frequently asked questions. AI chatbots improve the customer experience and save time by swiftly responding to huge volumes of queries. In addition, the technology provides a seamless escalation to customer care agents with the full context of the query, increasing both customer satisfaction and agent productivity.

Today more than ever customers are online and they expect brands to be there too, responding to their questions and providing feedback without delay. To meet the expectations of customers, brands are turning to Conversational AI chatbots to help them instantly flag unanswered questions and respond to the most frequently asked questions immediately, so their agents can focus on more complex, personalized conversations. Not only do chatbots take care of the repetitive questions, regardless of the volume, time of day or the language, they also act as the conduit for quickly escalating more critical conversions to agents.

"Inbound messages from social media channels increased threefold during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, overwhelming brands with questions from their customers," said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, President, Socialbakers. "That's why we're excited to announce that, beginning today, brands will be able to leverage customizable social chatbots within the Socialbakers Suite. By integrating social chatbots into their conversation workflows, brands will be able to delight their customers with seamless interactivity and timely, personalized interactions, while letting AI take care of repetitive FAQs."

With Socialbakers' AI-powered social chatbots brands will be able to:

Identify Frequently Asked Questions

Easily isolate and understand the top issues facing your customers.

Customize Friendly Auto-Responses

Create conversation flows that please and resonate customer personas

Generate Lightning-Fast Responses in Any Language, 24/7

Instantly create helpful responses to cover any shift, time zone, or geographic region

Enjoy a Seamless Handoff from Chatbot to Human

Give customers the superior attention they need for complex and serious questions.

Improve Their Conversation Patterns With AI

Analyze results and pinpoint problems to improve the chatbot experience.

With Socialbakers AI Chatbot technology, brands can completely automate responses to common inquiries and topics, while still providing genuine interaction with a human flair.

For more information visit: www.socialbakers.com/feature/ai-chatbot-software

