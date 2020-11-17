Collins Aerospace and Boom Supersonic Announce Strategic Collaboration

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of Raytheon Technologies (RTX), has signed a collaboration agreement with Boom Supersonic, the aerospace company building the world's fastest airliner, to advance nacelle technology on Boom's forthcoming flagship supersonic airliner, Overture. Overture will be the world's fastest airliner and is designed and committed to industry-leading standards of speed, safety, and sustainability.

Collins Aerospace engineers will work in concert with Boom to develop inlet, nacelle and exhaust system technologies that enable fuel-burn reduction and cutting-edge acoustics for cleaner and quieter supersonic flight. They will do this via lightweight aerostructures and variable nacelle geometry. Collins Aerospace has been providing innovative nacelle technology for more than 70 years, including development of the first commercial variable fan nozzle for high-bypass-ratio geared turbofan (GTF) engines.

"Through improved acoustics and lightweight materials systems, we can provide the next generation of supersonic propulsion systems with the nacelle technologies that not only enable higher performance and lower fuel burn, but also quieter operation," said Marc Duvall, president, Aerostructures, Collins Aerospace. "Having completed 19 nacelle certification programs over the past decade, we're uniquely positioned to collaborate with Boom Supersonic to create new propulsion-system solutions that will be key enablers of Overture's success."

The combined engineering team will be exploring the development of advanced acoustics and variable inlet and exhaust technologies required to minimize aircraft noise for passengers and airport communities while enhancing performance.

"Boom is taking an all-encompassing approach to sustainability — from our commitment to make Overture 100% carbon neutral to minimizing community noise and emissions, we're dedicated to making mainstream supersonic travel environmentally and economically sustainable," said Blake Scholl, Boom founder and CEO. "We are leveraging Collins' experience in developing more fuel efficient and noise attenuating technologies for nacelles to help us develop Overture as an environmentally responsible supersonic jet."

Boom's mission is to make the world dramatically more accessible by making supersonic travel mainstream. Overture is in its design phase with plans to finalize the configuration and begin building the first airliner while XB-1 is flying supersonic. Boom will roll out the first completed Overture aircraft in 2025, with entry into service planned for 2029.

About Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic is redefining commercial flight by bringing supersonic flight back to the skies with Overture. This historic commercial airliner is designed and committed to industry-leading standards of speed, safety, and sustainability. Boom's vision is to bring families, businesses, and cultures closer together through supersonic travel and make the world dramatically more accessible. Boom is the first commercial airplane manufacturer to commit to a carbon-neutral flight test program and to build sustainability into its entire aircraft program. XB-1, Boom's supersonic demonstrator aircraft for Overture, rolled out in 2020 and is poised for its first flight in 2021. The company is backed by world-class investors and has 30 aircraft on pre-order. Founded in 2014, Boom has assembled a team of over 150 full-time employees who have made contributions to over 220 air and spacecraft programs. For more information, please visit https://boomsupersonic.com .

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace Systems is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. With 2019 net sales of approximately $26 billion, the business has 71,000 employees across more than 300 locations globally. It is one of the four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com .

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With 195,000 employees and four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

