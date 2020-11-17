GoHive Joins delivery.com Network

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com, a leading destination for on-demand food ordering today announced that GoHive, a food delivery service based in Queens, NY has joined the delivery.com network. GoHive currently serves the Flushing, Queens area, and is now available through the delivery.com website and app locally. GoHive management will continue to operate in Queens. Today's announcement with GoHive is part of the delivery.com platform's rapid expansion strategy into new markets across the country.

"We're excited to join the delivery.com network" said Market Operator James Chen, "it will be a great way for us to improve our operations and optimize delivery around Queens."

GoHive will be joining the delivery.com platform with 150 restaurants across the local area. Local favorites such as The COOP Express and others will be joining the platform. Customers who live in Flushing, and the surrounding areas can continue to order from the extensive local network, and will now have access to the delivery.com suite of offerings including:

Custom app build to accommodate for multilingual ordering and order fulfillment

Best-in-class technology and mobile apps: consumers can experience a frictionless, easy-to-use platform to order from their favorite neighborhood restaurants.

Order tracking: After placing their order, customers receive a link designed for tracking the progress of their order and stay up-to-date on its ETA.

Delivery Points: The popular loyalty program from delivery.com that allows customers to earn free food and other rewards.

"Our headquarters are in New York City," said Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com, "and we're so proud to deliver the local places that make the city great. Now GoHive will be able to improve the delivery experience for customers in their area of Queens."

With the addition of GoHive, delivery.com expands its presence in Queens and continues to grow nationwide. GoHive plans to roll out a full set of delivery.com services in its markets, including Group Ordering and other office ordering features, as well as expanded offerings beyond food delivery. For a limited time, GoHive is offering their customers $10 off orders of $15 or more when they place their first order on delivery.com with the code ORDERNOW (see the website or app for details).

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than three million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 19,000 local businesses in more than 2,400 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

