Healthify Partners with Twentyeight Health to Broaden Access to Contraception

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthify, a company that works with managed care organizations to integrate social determinants of health (SDoH) into the healthcare ecosystem, today announced that Twentyeight Health, an organization that provides affordable and convenient reproductive and sexual care, is joining its network of community-based organizations working to address social needs and improve outcomes for disadvantaged populations.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Healthify as it expands our ability to increase access to reproductive and sexual health across the country," said Bruno Van Tuykom, Co-Founder of Twentyeight Health.

Twentyeight Health provides birth control pills, patch, ring, shot and emergency contraception (Plan B or equivalent) prescriptions and delivery, available for a low-cost or covered by insurance including Medicaid. Now, health plans and providers will be able to refer individuals to Twentyeight Health from within the Healthify platform. Through this new partnership, these organizations will work together to break down barriers that underserved women may face when looking to access reproductive and sexual health services, such as high prescription costs and contraceptive deserts.

"This partnership comes at a time when many women in vulnerable communities are in need of prescription delivery or virtual healthcare services due to COVID-19," said Amy Fan, Co-Founder of Twentyeight Health. "By working with Healthify, we can strengthen our efforts to ensure that all women who want birth control are able to access it."

After launching in 2018, Twentyeight Health is now active in six states including Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Over the next six months, the company plans to expand its efforts to several other states as well.

"At Healthify, we work closely with health plans, providers and community service organizations to address social health inequalities through whole-person care. We are proud to partner with an organization that has such an inspiring mission which aligns with our own: to build a world where no one's health is hindered by their need," said Manik Bhat, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Healthify. "Together, we can expand Twentyeight Health's impact by offering their services to help individuals receive the low- or no- cost birth control that is right for them."

About Healthify

Powered by a mission to build a world where no one's health is hindered by their need, Healthify builds the infrastructure to support social determinants of health (SDoH) initiatives at scale. The company builds and manages accountable networks of community-based organizations and provides the necessary interoperable technology platform to allow the healthcare sector to coordinate care within the network. Healthify works with health plans, providers and community partners in all fifty states and is dedicated to community partner sustainability and demonstrating ROI for social service interventions to ensure that families receive the services they need to thrive. For more information, please visit www.healthify.us or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Twentyeight Health

Twentyeight Health's mission is to provide affordable, convenient and high quality reproductive and sexual healthcare that is inclusive of underserved communities. Starting with birth control, Twentyeight provides online doctor consultations, medication delivery, and ongoing care. Twentyeight Health is active in Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania as the only online player to accept Medicaid, in addition to commercial insurance and offering low-out of pocket options. Through a partnership with Bedsider's Contraceptive Access Fund, Twentyeight Health is also working to provide free birth control for women who are uninsured and unable to pay out of pocket. The company donates 2% of revenues to Bedsider and the National Institute for Reproductive Health, so every delivery helps an individual in need gain access to healthcare services. To learn more, visit www.twentyeighthealth.com.

