Lilt Awarded AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II Contract

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the AI-powered enterprise translation software and services company, today announced that it has been awarded an AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract for language translation technology related to international aerospace and cyber developments. Lilt's technology will be used to enable air, space, and cyber operations and inform Air Force decision makers.



www.lilt.com. (PRNewsfoto/Lilt)" alt="Lilt is an AI-powered enterprise language translation company on a mission to make the world's information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. Visit us online at www.lilt.com. (PRNewsfoto/Lilt)">



"We support the AFWERX mission that brings innovative technology to the U.S. Air Force," said Lilt CEO Spence Green. "Today's warfighters are set up for success when armed with on-the-ground intel - but the enormous volumes of foreign language content that requires fast, accurate translation presents difficulties for legacy translation companies. We're eager to start this pilot program to amplify the work being done by analysts to make foreign language content quickly accessible for analysis and learning."

Lilt's technology acts as a force multiplier for government linguists, using artificial intelligence and neural machine translation to amplify the impact of each linguist by enabling them to produce three to five times as much translation work in the same amount of time. Lilt's system improves over time as it ingests more content, training its machine translation models and adapting as linguists process particularly challenging work like technical terms and jargon, making it a strong fit for technical translations. Once the system has been trained on a technical term, it will automatically be corrected in future translations, saving time for analysts. Lilt's patented solution has been proven to reduce translation errors by nearly 70 percent and helps analysts become three to five times more productive.

When minutes and hours matter, Lilt is the vetted technology that can quickly and accurately translate massive quantities of mission-critical content. Lilt has worked to help government customers like the Air Force understand the world around us, and has partnered In-Q-Tel to support customers across government agencies. The AFWERX SBIR award allows Lilt's team to further develop their solution to meet the constantly-evolving needs of the defense community.

Lilt's customers include Fortune 500 companies, consumer brands, some of the fastest-growing technology companies, and other leading financial, media, healthcare, and manufacturing companies around the world. Lilt is based in San Francisco with additional offices in Indianapolis, Berlin, Germany, and Dublin, Ireland.

About Lilt

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is an AI-powered enterprise language translation company on a mission to make the world's information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. The Lilt platform combines adaptive neural machine translation technology with an enterprise translation management system that empowers product, marketing, support, e-commerce, and localization teams to move faster than ever. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, and Sprinklr everything they need to scale their translation programs, go-to-market faster, and deliver exceptional customer experiences to global audiences. Visit us online at www.lilt.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilt-awarded-afwerx-small-business-innovation-research-sbir-phase-ii-contract-301172555.html

SOURCE LILT