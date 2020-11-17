Market Overview

Island Vibes: Level 3 Design Group Wins Design Contract in the Grand Cayman

PRNewswire  
November 17, 2020 7:05am   Comments
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's full steam ahead for Level 3 Design Group. The firm is designing the new Hampton Inn and Suites on the beautiful island of Grand Cayman. The hotel, just steps away from luxurious beaches known to lure tourists from all over the world, is a conversion project being reimagined by award winning designer Eduardo Renteria.

"It's a semi-custom design scheme, which allows for some creative freedom," said Renteria. The island is intoxicating by itself; now add the culture, history and award-winning natural attractions… it wasn't  difficult to create a modern, coastal, yet plush design with a bungalow feel," he said.

This is not the first international property the company has done; Level 3 has projects in Mexico and Canada under its belt, and before the recent travel restrictions were imposed due coronavirus, the team often traveled abroad to prospect opportunities.

"We have an extraordinary talent pool with the experience to handle any project, so we're always eager to pursue markets in other countries," said Jim Spitzig, President of Level 3 Design Group. "In these ever-changing times, international growth is even more feasible than before."

The 5 story 120-room hotel is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year.

Level 3 Design Group, recognized nationally as a Top 10 hospitality design and purchasing firm   and winner of the 2019 Renovation of the Year award by Marriott International, offers services in design, purchasing, construction, FF&E installation and millwork in partnership with its sister company, JAC Construction. For more information, contact 213.955.5881.

Useful Links:

Custom/Boutique portfolio:

https://level-3-design-group-2.foleon.com/level-3-design-group/custom-boutique-hotels/welcome/

Purchasing Portfolio:

https://level-3-design-group-2.foleon.com/level-3-design-group/purchasing-portfolio/cover/

Level 3 Design Group:

www.level3designgroup.com

Media Contact:

Nichet Smith
Director, Marketing and Public Relations
nichet.smith@level3designgroup.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/island-vibes-level-3-design-group-wins-design-contract-in-the-grand-cayman-301174321.html

SOURCE Level 3 Design Group

