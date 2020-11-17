Infosys and Ellen MacArthur Foundation Partner to Drive Forward Circular Economy

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE:INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has partnered with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation charity. The organisations will work together to accelerate the global transition to a circular economy.

The Foundation works with its Network of Strategic Partners, Partners, and Members. Infosys has joined the Network as a Partner. The Network includes some of the world's leading and most influential organisations, including businesses, governments, educators, innovators, and investors, to drive systemic change.

The collaboration coincides with the launch of the strategic Sustainable Business Unit within Infosys, which will enable customers to better incorporate circular designs into their products, services, and supply chains.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation develops and promotes the idea of a circular economy. It works with, and inspires, business, academia, policymakers, and institutions to mobilise systems solutions at scale, globally. The circular economy offers an alternative to the linear 'take, make, waste' linear economy — one which is better for people, the economy, and the environment. The circular economy is based on three key principles — design waste out of the system, keep products and materials in use, and regenerate natural systems.

Infosys will focus on aligning its digital transformation toolkit — Live Enterprise Suite — with the Foundation's circular economy performance measurement tool, Circulytics . Circulytics enables companies to measure their circular economy performance and identify opportunities to adopt, or further embed, circular practices, thereby driving the transition to a circular economy. Infosys will be able to achieve circular design of products, services, and supply chains much more quickly by reusing and repurposing customers' existing technology stacks, rather than replacing them.

The Partnership follows the recent announcement that Infosys has become a PAS 2060 certified carbon neutral company – 30 years ahead of the timeline set out in the Paris Agreement on climate change. Additionally, 34 of the company's buildings have the highest level of green building certification and no wastewater is discharged from any of its campuses. Now, as a system integrator dedicated to doing the right thing since inception in 1981, Infosys is well placed to take the technology conversation forward on circularity.

Cory Glickman, Head of Sustainable Business, Infosys, said: "Being a Partner of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation is a valued relationship that allows us to continue at pace the work we've already been doing to promote the importance of efficient practices and supply chains. Infosys believes there is a symbiotic relationship between digitisation and sustainability and through aligned strategies and clever design — particularly on circularity — you can achieve both, with just one pocket of spending."

James George, Network Development Lead, Ellen MacArthur Foundation, said: "I am very excited to see how this relationship develops and deepens over the next few years. As a global leader in next-gen digital platforms, Infosys will bring a calibre of expertise and knowledge that will further help the Network to realise its digital ambition, which will support the transition towards a circular economy. As a Partner with the Foundation, Infosys have drawn a line in the sand, to embrace a circular economic framework as part of their future value proposition."

About Ellen MacArthur Foundation

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is a UK-based charity committed to the creation of a circular economy that tackles some of the biggest challenges of our time, such as waste, pollution, and climate change. A circular economy designs out waste and pollution, keeps products and materials in use, and regenerates natural systems, creating benefits for society, the environment, and the economy. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation works closely with designers, businesses, educators, and policymakers around the world to achieve this.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE:INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

