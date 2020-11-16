Logo Brands Strikes Exclusive Licensing Deal With LSU

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logo Brands, Inc. has entered into a five-year exclusive licensing agreement with Louisiana State University, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

The agreement grants Logo Brands exclusive rights to manufacture, produce and distribute LSU tailgate and outdoor lifestyle products across multiple retail channels. The product categories in the agreement include chairs, tents, tables, coolers and stadium seats.

"We are so excited about our new strategic partnership with LSU," said Maggie McHugh, vice president of strategic partnerships at Logo Brands. "The LSU licensing team is top-notch, and we look forward to working closely with them to grow this business for their school."

Logo Brands will make LSU's tailgating products available through Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Bed Bath & Beyond, Fanatics and many other major retail outlets, in addition to the Logo Brands e-commerce site.

By partnering with Logo Brands, LSU ensures that its officially licensed tailgating merchandise is available for Tiger Nation online and in stores across the country.

"Tailgating, whether at home or on campus prior to a Saturday Night in Death Valley (during a normal season, of course), is ingrained in the Louisiana culture," said Brian Hommel, Director of Trademark Licensing at LSU. "For years, Logo Brands has consistently been one of LSU's leading licensees for tailgate and outdoor lifestyle products and this stronger partnership will provide Tiger fans with top quality tailgating products for years to come."

LSU is the seventh SEC school and 19th university to enter into an exclusive contract with Logo Brands for tailgate items. LSU ranks 16th in victories in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision and has won four national championships, 12 SEC championships and 79 First-Team All-Americans.

Other universities with exclusive licensing agreements with Logo Brands include Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Connecticut (UConn), Florida, Fresno State, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington and Wisconsin.

Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 450 teams and organizations including collegiate, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS and NASCAR. The company's assortment spans the categories of outdoor lifestyle, indoor living and on-the-go with more than 170 different product lines. The company began as a family business in 2000 by shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis. Its headquarters are now in Franklin, Tennessee.

