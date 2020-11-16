Rockwell Group Selected By Johns Hopkins University To Design Interiors Of New Student Center Expected To Open In Fall 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Group today announced that the firm is joining a team of world-class architecture firms to design the Hopkins Student Center for Johns Hopkins University's Homewood campus in Baltimore, MD. The award-winning architecture and design firm is joining a world class design team that includes Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), Lead Architect; Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, Landscape Architect; and Shepley Bulfinch, Architect of Record.

BIG has conceived an approximately 150,000-square-foot building as a village for the Hopkins student community with a transparent façade capped by a cascading roof of solar panels. Inside, a central living room is surrounded by a collection of spaces tailored to the needs of students.

As Interior Architect, Rockwell Group is tapping into its deep roots in social, memorable spaces that choreograph and capture the energy of the users. The firm's extensive experience in education, hospitality, cultural institutions, workspaces, and scenic design will coalesce to create an environment that can accommodate the vital services that surround and support scholarship: collaboration, dining, socializing, and performance. The spaces include a 200-seat performance space, a café, a student engagement hub, and a digital media center. Additionally, Rockwell Group is collaborating with BIG on a campus living room and feature stair, lounges, and a food hall.

"We see this student center as a fully integrated lifestyle hub that will enrich all who use it and the surrounding campus. It will be a destination that lends itself to socialization and engagement while providing the services students need to access on a regular basis, as well as providing a place for quiet contemplation and interaction. We are excited to work with BIG and the rest of the design team on the new Hopkins Student Center. Flexible, comfortable, and modern spaces where students can connect to each other and create community around the rituals of dining, performing, and gathering are more important than ever," said David Rockwell, Founder and President, Rockwell Group.

The construction of the new Hopkins Student Center is set to begin in Spring 2022 and is anticipated to be completed by Fall 2024.

About Rockwell Group

Based in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Madrid, Rockwell Group is an interdisciplinary architecture and design firm that emphasizes innovation and thought leadership in every project. Founded by David Rockwell, FAIA, and led by David and partners Shawn Sullivan and Greg Keffer, the 250-person firm merges performance and architecture to create extraordinary experiences and built environments across the globe. Inspired by theater, technology, and high-end craft, the firm creates a unique narrative for each project, ranging from restaurants, hotels, airport terminals, and hospitals, to festivals, museum exhibitions, and Broadway sets.

