Eden Reforestation Projects Celebrates $5 Million Bezos Earth Fund Grant with International Impact

GLENDORA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Reforestation Projects (Eden) has received a grant of $5 million from the Bezos Earth Fund, bolstering efforts to plant trees and alleviate extreme poverty in three countries.

The Bezos Earth Fund grant will help Eden Reforestation Projects produce, plant, and protect, native tree species in forests around the world by employing individuals in local villages destroyed by deforestation. The grant will be used to plant a minimum of 35 million trees, and scale Eden's leadership and tree production capacity systems in Madagascar, Mozambique and Kenya. "We are deeply grateful to the Bezos Earth Fund, now the largest single supporter of our work in a single year," said Eden Founder and CEO Dr. Stephen Fitch. "This grant gives us a huge boost in the fulfillment of our mission, not only by planting trees, but also by providing much-needed infrastructure enhancements to expand production and increase planting around the world."

Founded in 2005, Eden Reforestation Projects is a nonprofit organization that works in developing countries to rebuild natural landscapes destroyed by deforestation. Eden works directly with villages and communities impoverished as a result of deforestation and destruction of the land that sustains them. Eden employs thousands of local people and provides them with the education and tools necessary to plant, grow, and protect to maturity, millions of trees each year. Eden currently plants approximately 15 million additional trees a month and in 2020 reached more than 400 million trees planted across eight countries.

