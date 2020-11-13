Disposition of Trust Units of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Credit Suisse Securities (Canada), Inc. ("CSSC") announces that on November 2, 2020, as a result of a previously announced arrangement agreement (the "Transaction") involving Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Issuer"), affiliates of Starlight Group Property Holdings Inc. and KingSett Capital Inc., acquired ownership of 7,144,395 units in the capital of the Issuer ("Units") held by CSSC, representing approximately 10.5921% of the issued and outstanding Units of the Issuer, and 100% of the Units beneficially owned and controlled by CSSC. As a result of the Transaction, CSSC no longer beneficially owns and controls no securities of the Issuer. Units ceased to be traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange as of November 3, 2020 and the Issuer has since been dissolved.

This news release is issued by CSSC pursuant to National Instrument 62–104 Take–Over Bids and Issuer Bids. CSSC will file a news release and an associated report in respect of this disposition with the applicable Securities Commission or Securities Regulator in each jurisdiction in which the Issuer was a reporting issuer on the date of the disposition.

