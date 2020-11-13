Circuit Clinical Expands to New Jersey with Alliance Community Healthcare, Inc. Partnership

BUFFALO, N.Y. and JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Circuit Clinical® is partnering with Alliance Community Healthcare, a Federally Qualified Healthcare Center (FQHC) based in Hudson County that offers a comprehensive range of services to a diverse population. The collaboration will enable Alliance's diverse patient population to participate in clinical trials of new potential treatments and therapies at no cost to them.

"We are delighted to partner with Alliance to bring clinical research to more patients across the country," said Dr. Irfan Khan, CEO, Circuit Clinical®. "This partnership empowers Alliance to aid in the development of new medicines and gives Alliance's diverse patient population access to cutting edge therapies in development. Alliance's patients will also provide much needed, timely progress in closing the gap of minority access to clinical trials."

As part of the agreement, Alliance opened a dedicated research site that is jointly operated with Circuit Clinical®. This continues the national expansion of Circuit Clinical®, which is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Alliance's trusted physicians will help identify patients for Circuit Clinical® trials, further expanding the already comprehensive care options that Alliance offers.

Ms. Marilyn Cintron, CEO of Alliance Community Healthcare, is excited to partner with Circuit Clinical®, "We can now further provide our patients access to the most up to date and evidence-based medicine for every walk of life."

Alliance Community Healthcare is a devoted health center in New Jersey, that services more than 19,000 patients annually. Alliance was founded nearly 60 years ago in Hudson County and is credited with offering a range of services to an extremely diverse group of patients across New Jersey.

The Alliance research site operated by Circuit Clinical® is set to open in the near future. For more information, visit Alliance Community Healthcare and Alliance's TrialScout Profile.

Patients can learn more about clinical trials at Alliance and the experience of participating in clinical research by visiting TrialScout.com - the first-ever ratings & reviews platform for clinical trials. Through this partnership, Alliance gained premium access to Circuit Clinical®'s award-winning TrialScout platform, including a branded profile page, first-in-search placement, patient engagement reporting, and a real-time feedback loop for patient retention.

About Circuit Clinical®

Circuit Clinical®, one of the largest Integrated Research Organizations (IRO) in the USA, is dedicated to empowering patients to choose clinical research as a care option. Born from the experiences of a physician conducting clinical trials in private practice, Circuit Clinical® is committed to transforming the way physicians and their patients find, choose, and participate in clinical research. Circuit Clinical® delivers turnkey clinical research services and an award-winning patient engagement platform, TrialScout.com .

About Alliance Community Healthcare, Inc.

Our story began in 1963 when a group of volunteers began running a Family Planning Clinic out of a Jersey City church. Our primary focus then was servicing women and their families, but as community needs grew, we grew too. Six decades later, and we now deliver comprehensive healthcare services to over 19,000 patients. We have cultivated our practice to stay current with the latest advancements in healthcare technology and service expansions. As you grow, we grow with you.

We are home to a diverse medical staff with over 20 languages spoken regularly at our facility as per the racial and cultural makeup of our community. We foster a compassionate environment of best practice, honesty, and trust. Our team works in compliance with the highest regulatory clinical standards so that we can guide you to be the healthiest you.

To learn more, visit AllianceCH.org .

