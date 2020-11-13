Application Deadline Extended for 'Still Standing' -- A One-Year Artist Residency Providing Free Housing For Creatives In New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonehenge NYC, a leading real estate company in New York City, has extended the application deadline of the inaugural Still Standing artist residency to January 10, 2021, after an outpouring of support and artist submissions within the first three weeks of launching the initiative.

As a New York-based company, Stonehenge NYC is dedicated to the city's artists. These people are an essential part of the community, the ones who will tell -- and shape -- the story of New York during this monumental point in history. The Still Standing residency is a direct response to the global pandemic's impact on New York City. By providing free housing and easing the financial burden of city-living, Stonehenge NYC will provide twenty artists, across all disciplines, the time and space to create groundbreaking work, while leading New York into its next chapter.

Still Standing is a one-year residency, from March 2021 to February 2022, open to creatives across all disciplines -- including (but not limited to) literature, performance, design, cinema, music, photography, and visual arts. Twenty artists will live in a Stonehenge NYC apartment for free, in exchange for regular commissions of their work. While the structure of these commissions may vary by medium, the goal remains the same -- to show the world that New York City is still standing.

The residency recipients will be selected by a committee -- composed of creative professionals, art curators, and educators -- via an application process. Applying artists must submit a personal statement, art submission, application, resume, and two professional references. The residency will commence in March of 2021 and is open to any artist or creative who is eligible to live and work in New York.

"We're astonished by the overwhelming amount of applications that have come in so far, and the amount of talent we're seeing from these art submissions.," said Ofer Yardeni, chairman and CEO of Stonehenge NYC. "Our company is dedicated to being a safe harbor, for artists and the New York community at large. Stonehenge is committed to this creative initiative, and we hope to make Still Standing an ongoing, annual residency. I'd encourage other NYC landlords to do the same, and work to support our community. Let's show the world our city's strength, resilience, and willingness to come together."

The Still Standing Application is live on the Stonehenge NYC website and will close at midnight on January 10, 2021. All creative disciplines are welcome.

About Stonehenge NYC

Stonehenge NYC, founded by Ofer Yardeni, is a vertically integrated, private real estate company with expertise in investment management, property management, development, design, construction, leasing, and financing. Stonehenge's core growth strategy is focused on New York City real estate opportunities. The company currently owns and manages residential apartment buildings with more than 2,800 rental apartment units. www.stonehengenyc.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/application-deadline-extended-for-still-standing----a-one-year-artist-residency-providing-free-housing-for-creatives-in-new-york-city-301172529.html

SOURCE Stonehenge NYC