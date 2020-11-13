Narconon Europe Celebrates 5 Years of Saving Lives in Denmark

HELSINGE, Denmark, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Narconon Europe marked its 5th anniversary on the shores of Lake Arresø in the Danish countryside. The private 16-acre estate provides an ideal escape for those in need of a distraction-free environment where they can get the needed help to rebuild lives shattered by drug and alcohol addiction.

Narconon Europe was established as a premier facility in Denmark to provide services for all of Europe. To accommodate this, the Narconon programme materials and its accompanying 23 instructional films were translated into 29 languages. In addition to being a full residential rehabilitation facility, Narconon Europe is also a model training centre for those wishing to open new Narconon Centres in their countries. The centre has trained staff to deliver the Narconon programme from other centres in Italy, Moldova, Turkey, Egypt, Spain, Sweden, and most recently, Japan.

The 5th anniversary of the centre was celebrated with members of a Japanese delegation who are planning to return to their home country to open a brand new Narconon Centre, the first of its kind in Japan.

Despite the ongoing global health crisis, Narconon Europe remains dedicated to its mission of providing effective rehabilitation and continues to operate with strict procedures in place to guard against the Coronavirus.

The scope of the problem is Europe is staggering. European Drug Report from the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) reported over 8,200 deaths involving one or more illicit drugs in 2017 in the European Union. This estimate exceeded 9,400 deaths when Norway and Turkey were included. An update to the report in July 2019 showed further progression and showed opioids, often heroin, are involved in 8-9 out of 10 drug-induced deaths reported in Europe.

Patrizia Brunelli, the Executive Director of Narconon Europe, thanked all their supporters with these words, "Our staff are dedicated to creating drug-free lives. Our graduates are shining examples that it is possible to live happily without drugs. We are honoured to have had the many hopeful messages from the family members of our graduates. We are here to help those reaching for a new life."

Real solutions are needed to address the European drug crisis. These are not just numbers and percentages. These represent the sons and daughters of thousands of families—real people with real problems who need help.

Narconon Europe was established with the purpose of addressing this continent-wide crisis. The dedicated executives and staff of the centre are there to help individuals and families with this crisis. Over the past five decades, Narconon Centres and the tens of thousands of Narconon graduates have demonstrated time and again, it is possible to go through rehabilitation and be drug-free for good.

Media Contact:

Rubina Qureshi

Phone: (323) 775-9292

Email: publicaffairs@narconon.org

