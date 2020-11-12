Meritor and DTNA Extend Agreement to Provide Air Disc Brakes for Freightliner Cascadia® Trucks

TROY, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) and Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) today announced that Meritor® EX+™ LS air disc brakes (ADB) will be standard on all-wheel positions on Freightliner Cascadia® truck models through 2025. The award is part of a broader five-year extension of the current agreement with DTNA that includes Meritor's axles, drivelines, drum brakes, industrial and aftermarket products for the North America market through 2027.

"DTNA's decision to provide EX+ LS air disc brakes on its Freightliner Cascadia is a reflection of how well our brakes have performed and the positive feedback from its customers," said Saad Malik, general manager for Meritor Front Drivetrain. "We're proud to continue our partnership with a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks in North America."

"Meritor air disc brakes have been standard on Freightliner Cascadia trucks since 2018, complementing the best truck with the best components," said Pete Hobbs, vice president of On-Highway Market Development for DTNA. "Meritor EX+ air disc brakes have exceeded our high expectations and, more importantly, the expectations of our customers. We are pleased to include Meritor's latest ADB offering to our customers, and we are confident that the EX+ LS air disc brake will continue to impress our on-highway customers with the performance, safety and weight reduction they deliver."

Per the new contract, the EX+ LS air disc brakes will be added to the Freightliner Cascadia with build dates beginning in the first quarter of 2021. Other Freightliner and Western Star trucks in the DTNA portfolio will also offer EX+ LS air disc brakes as an option.

The EX+ LS, Meritor's lightest air disc brake, is designed specifically for linehaul and trailer applications in the North American market. Other features include:

Single-piston design validated to the same taper wear criteria as Meritor's EX+™ L twin-piston brake

Enhanced piston seal to provide exceptional protection from heat exposure and debris

Adjuster mechanism offers reliable and consistent brake performance

MA9300 N-level proprietary friction with 2025 reduced copper compliance

Fleets with EX+ LS air disc brakes on their trucks and trailers benefit from commonality of parts because they can stock fewer parts, and replacement can be simplified by ordering through Meritor Aftermarket.

About Meritor

