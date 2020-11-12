Solis Health Plans Adds The University of Miami Health System

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Health Plans is pleased to announce the Florida Medicare Advantage plan now offers in-network coverage with the prestigious University of Miami Health System . Effective November 1, 2020, in-network coverage also includes cancer care with specialists at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and vision care with the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute .

"We are excited to bring our members in-network access to the University of Miami Health System, one of the nation's most respected institutions," said Solis CEO Daniel Hernandez.

The University of Miami Health System delivers leading-edge patient care by the region's best doctors, powered by the groundbreaking research of the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. As South Florida's only university-based health system, UHealth is a vital component of the community that is leading the next generation of health care.

UHealth provides treatment options for a wide range of conditions and is made up of more than 1,300 physicians and scientists who are highly trained specialists focused on providing state-of-the-art medical care. The partnership with Solis includes all of UHealth's specialists and primary care providers.

About Solis Health Plans

Solis Health Plans is a community-focused Florida Medicare Advantage health plan delivering outstanding member experience and exceptional service to its members, providers, and brokers and offers competitive plans with expanded benefits in multiple counties. The company is locally based and self-identifies as the Un-Corporate Plan: personal as opposed to bureaucratic, innovative instead of risk-averse, and accountable rather than ambiguous. Solis Health Plans is committed to exceeding expectations and to being the plan of choice for the communities served, with the goal of achieving better healthcare outcomes.

For more information on Solis Health Plans, please visit www.solishealthplans.com.

Solis Health Plans is an HMO with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Florida Medicaid Program for dually-eligible beneficiaries. Enrollment in Solis Health Plans depends on contract renewal.

