Richmond-based university announces parking management partnership with Passport

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) announces its partnership with transportation software leader, Passport. The university will be implementing Passport Parking, which will be the first mobile pay solution for parking available on campus, in the coming months.

Passport Parking, which is powered by the Passport Operating System, will be available throughout the VCU campus. The free app offers a contactless payment option for drivers and allows them to safely extend and manage their parking sessions from anywhere. Users can also receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history directly from their smartphones.

"We recognize that members of our community rely on their mobile devices to communicate and to transact for services and everyday activities," said Director of Parking and Transportation Services, Josh Stone. "Because of this, we were in a search for a solution that allows them the ability to pay for parking in a convenient and safe way as we transition back to 'normal' campus operations."

The Passport Operating System is the only end-to-end digital parking management system that enables university and city leaders to manage rules and regulations, determine eligibility, and ensure compliance and enforcement. Passport also supports Northern Virginia Community College, Virginia Beach and the City of Lynchburg.

"Passport is equipping universities, like VCU, with the most innovative technology in the industry so that they can safely and effectively transition students and faculty back into campus," said Passport Regional Sales Director, Mark Schleyer. "We are excited for this partnership and to improve the parking experience for VCU's entire community."

Drivers can download the free Passport Parking app from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by over 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

passport@greenbrier.partners

(818) 523-8581

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-based-university-announces-parking-management-partnership-with-passport-301171612.html

SOURCE Passport