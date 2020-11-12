EVERSANA streamlines data connectivity and strengthens predictive commercialization solutions with Datavant partnership

SAN FRANCISCO and CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare organizations safely connect their data, and EVERSANA, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, announced a strategic partnership in which EVERSANA will use Datavant's data linking technology to enhance its advanced analytics capabilities. This partnership will propel powerful analytics through EVERSANA's fully integrated commercial services platform, helping to solve global pricing, access, reimbursement, adherence and product delivery challenges in the life science sector.

Datavant's privacy-protecting linking technology will optimize ACTICS by EVERSANA, a data-mastering platform and cloud-based infrastructure. Through API-driven automated intelligence and machine learning technology, Datavant technology enable EVERSANA to connect numerous fragmented data sources, filling data gaps and creating a holistic view of the patient journey.

"With a seamless, connected and data-driven view of the patient and product journeys, we can better solve challenges in pricing, access, and adherence," said Brigham Hyde, President, Data & Analytics, EVERSANA. "Today's announcement showcases that EVERSANA partnering with the right organizations, investing in the right data sources, and building for the next generation of the commercial data stack to provide seamless commercialization solutions to life science companies."

"Linking data across disparate data sets allows for a more complete view of the patient journey, in turn enabling even deeper and more powerful analytics and insights," said Travis May, Chief Executive Officer at Datavant. "We are excited for this partnership, and to further support EVERSANA in helping life sciences organizations to ensure that patients can access life saving therapies."

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit EVERSANA.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Datavant:

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of de-identified patient records across datasets. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

