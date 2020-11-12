Command The 5G Network: VIAVI Equips Three Ireland with Network and Service Assurance, Boosting Subscriber Quality of Experience and Network Performance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ:VIAV) today announced that Three Ireland has successfully deployed the VIAVI NITRO Mobile solution to enable visibility into network and service performance. In particular, the Subscriber Summary feature gives real-time insight into the customer experience.

As a leading mobile operator in Ireland, Three has 35% market share, currently carrying 68% of the country's mobile data, and has over two million customers. Three also has launched 5G countrywide in Ireland. In addition to improving network performance, Three is focused on delivering high levels of customer service, including:

Enhanced 3G, 4G and 5G customer experience management

Efficient and optimal use of network resources

Network performance: gains in performance, fewer dropped calls and better throughput.

VIAVI developed the NITRO Mobile solution to simplify the complexities providers like Three Ireland face as they bring 5G into hybrid network operating models. NITRO Mobile connects software-based assurance, agents and applications. The result is easily accessible intelligence about subscriber experience and behavior and detailed insights on network performance.

"VIAVI NITRO Mobile enables us to harness key insights for enhanced performance, facilitating the best possible customer experience," said Eoin Keane, Director of Network and Service Management, Three Ireland. "With the ability to identify and resolve service affecting issues quickly and seamlessly while making gains in 3G, 4G and 5G performance, Three Ireland continues to improve the overall mobile experience for our customers."

"Three Ireland is at the forefront of technology innovations that enable peak performance and service quality across their entire mobile network," said Philippe Valois, Vice President, Global Assurance Sales, VIAVI. "As leading service providers including Three deploy 5G alongside legacy 2G, 3G and 4G technologies, they require automated and scalable solutions like NITRO Mobile to manage increasingly complex network architectures."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ:VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

About THREE IRELAND

Three is one of Ireland's leading mobile operators with over 2.4 million customers (as of October 2020). Three operates 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks, and has invested nearly €2 billion in Ireland to date. Based in Dublin and Limerick, Three provides a full suite of network services. For more information, please visit: www.three.ie

