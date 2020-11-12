Market Overview

Skanska signs additional contracts for office improvements in western USA for about USD 198 M, about SEK 1.7 billion

PRNewswire  
November 12, 2020 1:55am   Comments
ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed additional contracts with an existing client for improvements to their corporate office in the western USA. The contract is a joint venture with Skanska Balfour Beatty, and is worth USD 395 M. Skanska's part is worth about USD 198 M, about SEK 1.7 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Construction is underway and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Yena Williams
Communications Director, Skanska USA
tel +1-213-514-2918

Olof Rundgren
Media Relations Manager, Skanska AB
tel +46 (0)10-448-67-94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10-448-88-99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

 

This information was brought to you by Cision

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contracts-for-office-improvements-in-western-usa-for-about-usd-198-m--about,c3235529

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3235529/1333884.pdf

20201112 US office improvements

 

SOURCE Skanska

SOURCE Skanska

